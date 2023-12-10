Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Alia Bhatt meets Andrew Garfield at Red Sea International Film Festival; pictures go viral

    Red Sea International Film Festival 2023: Bollywood actress Alia Bhatt and Hollywood star Andrew Garfield’s interaction at the film fest. Fans are very excited 

    Alia Bhatt meets Andrew Garfield at Red Sea International Film Festival; pictures go viral
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Dec 10, 2023, 9:54 AM IST

    Alia Bhatt recently attended the prestigious Red Sea International Film Festival, despite a busy year loaded with many releases and commercial endorsements. The event attracted worldwide names from all around the world. Fans were ecstatic when they saw Alia exchanging greetings with Hollywood actor Andrew Garfield in a viral video. The crossover sparked fan imaginations, leading to the creation of a film featuring this dynamic couple.

    Alia Bhatt entertained her Instagram fans with a mesmerising montage of highlights from her trip to Saudi Arabia for the third edition of the Red Sea International Film Festival. The film showed her striking postures in gorgeous gowns for the main event, interacting with admirers, and excerpts from her 'In-Conversation' sidebar section.

    A memorable scene included Alia and Andrew Garfield sharing grins and handshakes. Alia looked stunning in a grey strapless gown with beautiful 3D floral embroidery, while Andrew looked dashing in a black suit. Examine it out!

    Also Read: 'Animal' Box Office Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's film mints Rs 600 crore; read details

    Reactions from fans to Alia Bhatt and Andrew Garfield's meeting
    This unique moment was quickly noticed by followers, and it quickly gathered traction on social media, prompting excitement from fans who were happy to see their favourite performers connect. 

    One fan found the crossover particularly intriguing, stating, “Multiverse of madness just got real.” 

    Another fan went on to manifest a movie association, expressing, “Aww, the way they were smiling, manifesting them in a Hollywood movie.” Yet another fan eagerly requested, “A Hollywood movie, please.” 

    An admirer playfully exclaimed, “She looks good with everyone like I need this to happen NOW,” hinting at the potential on-screen chemistry between the pair. 

    Also Read: Anushka Sharma namesake goes unsold in WPL Auction: Sparks memefest

     

    Last Updated Dec 10, 2023, 9:54 AM IST
