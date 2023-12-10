Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Animal' Box Office Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor's film mints Rs 600 crore; read details

    Animal Box Office Collection Day 9: Ranbir Kapoor continues to reign supreme at the box office, with Animal earning Rs 37 crore on its second Saturday.
     

    Ranbir Kapoor is crushing it at the box office! Animal is still going strong in theatres after its second weekend. Sandeep Reddy Vanga's film is expected to reach the Rs 400 crore club in just nine days. According to Sacnilk.com, Animal has amassed Rs 398.53 crores in India in just nine days. The film grossed Rs 37 crore on its second Saturday at the box office, contributing significantly to the overall box office.

    On Saturday, the collections for Ranbir Kapoor's picture increased. Animal had a box office collection of Rs 22.95 crore on Friday, and a collection of Rs 37 crore on Saturday. This suggests that the film may do well on Sunday as well, quickly pushing it above the Rs 400 crore barrier. Animal is already the fourth most successful picture of 2023.

    Also Read: Anushka Sharma namesake goes unsold in WPL Auction: Sparks memefest

    Top 2023 Films:
    Animal has handily claimed the fourth slot on the list of 2023's highest-earning films. Jawan (Rs 643.87 crores) by Shah Rukh Khan remains the highest-grossing film, followed by Pathaan (Rs 543.05 crores). Sunny Deol's Gadar 2 is now in third place (Rs 525.45 crores).

    Ranbir Kapoor's Highest-Earning Film:
    In addition to being one of the year's biggest films, Animal is now Ranbir's highest-earning film. Sanju had previously received a lifetime business of Rs 342.53 crore in 2018.

    Animal is a film about a man and his poisonous connection with his father. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, portrays Vijay (Ranbir) as an anti-hero who will go to any length to defend his father, including shooting down 200 people with a machine gun. Despite his attempts, he is unable to get the acceptance of his emotionally unavailable father (Anil Kapoor). His dysfunctional connection with his father influences his relationship with his wife (Rashmika Mandanna).

    Also Read: Vicky Kaushal wishes Katrina Kaif on 2nd anniversary; drops unseen goofy video [WATCH]

    Despite its remarkable success, Animal has been marred by controversy. Several social media users have accused the film of encouraging sexism and toxic masculinity.

