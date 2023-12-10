Anushka Sharma namesake goes unsold in WPL Auction: Sparks memefest

The Women’s Premier League (WPL) auction saw unexpected twists as Anushka Sharma, an uncapped Indian player, remained unsold, triggering a wave of humorous memes on social media.

An uncapped Indian player named Anushka Sharma remained unsold at the WPL auction, sparking humorous reactions from fans. The much-anticipated Women’s Premier League auction took place on December 9 in Mumbai, where 165 players vied for 30 slots across five franchises. Notable cricketers like Chamari Athapaththu, Deandra Dottin, and Maia Bouchier also went unsold.

Despite sharing her name with the actor wife of Indian cricket star Virat Kohli, the young Anushka Sharma failed to attract any buyers, particularly from Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) women, as fans had anticipated. Memefests ensued on social media platforms, with fans contributing humorous reactions to the unexpected turn of events.

Anushka, a 20-year-old bowling all-rounder playing for Madhya Pradesh Women in the Indian domestic circuit, had a base price of INR 10 Lakh. She had previously garnered attention for her standout performance, contributing to India B's victory over India A in the Women’s U19 One Day Challenger Trophy in 2021.

Amidst the exciting auction proceedings, social media platforms were flooded with memes after the unsold status of Anushka Sharma in the WPL 2024 auction, creating a buzz among cricket enthusiasts.

