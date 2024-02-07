Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    After 33 years Deadpool's Rob Liefeld announces retirement from Marvel franchise; read on

    Rob Liefeld, 56, reflected on his remarkable career, recognising its toll on his health and artistic ability. In a note on microblogging platform X, he wrote, “One of the fun parts about getting older is you can retire from things, so here I am.”

    After 33 years Deadpool's Rob Liefeld announces retirement from Marvel franchise; read on RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 5:06 PM IST

    Rob Liefeld, the visionary creator of the iconic Marvel character Deadpool, shocked fans on Tuesday by announcing his resignation from working on any future Deadpool books. Liefeld, who co-founded Image Comics and is well-known for his contributions to the comic book business, announced his decision on social media, claiming a desire to move on from his most iconic work despite Deadpool 3's upcoming publication.

    In a note on microblogging platform X, he wrote, “One of the fun parts about getting older is you can retire from things, so here I am.”

    Also Read: Imran Khan sold his Mumbai bungalow, Ferrari after quitting films; actor reveals more

    In a forthright statement to ComicBook.com, Liefeld stated that, while he would not be actively involved in generating new Deadpool content, he will continue to promote the impending film. 

    He humorously quipped, “I’m not dying,” when addressing the timing of his announcement, but emphasised that factors like age, health and a desire to explore other projects influenced his decision.

    When comparing his departure from Deadpool to that of other comic authors who have moved away from their hallmark characters, Liefeld emphasised the significance of knowing when to bow out gracefully in order to avoid overstaying one's welcome with fans.

    Also Read: Vedaa: John Abraham shares poster of his latest film featuring Sharvari Wagh; release date is out

    “The truth of the matter is, every artist knows their expiration date,” Liefeld remarked in an interview with ComicBook.com. “We’ve all had an artist that we liked, who you suddenly see their heads are too big…There are telltale signs of an artist and older age.”

    At 56, Liefeld reflected on his successful career, recognising the toll it had on his health and artistic ability. He openly discussed his recent health crisis and the reality that his body was not as tough as it once was, prompting him to reevaluate his objectives and long-term commitments.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 5:06 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Vedaa John Abraham shares poster of his latest film featuring Sharvari Wagh; release date is out RBA

    Vedaa: John Abraham shares poster of his latest film featuring Sharvari Wagh; release date is out

    Dhanush gives shoutout to Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam', skips mentioning ex-wife Aishwaryaa's name RKK

    Dhanush gives shoutout to Rajinikanth's 'Lal Salaam', skips mentioning ex-wife Aishwaryaa's name

    Karan Johar shares pictures from his children Yash, Roohi's birthday celebration; pens emotional note RKK

    Karan Johar shares pictures from his children Yash, Roohi's birthday celebration; pens emotional note

    Like Thalapathy Vijay, Vishal to join politics? Here's what he has to say on his political debut RBA

    Like Thalapathy Vijay, Vishal to join politics? Here's what he has to say on his political debut

    Love And War: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal block dates for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga ATG

    Love And War: Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor, Vicky Kaushal block dates for Sanjay Leela Bhansali's epic saga

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan's election heavyweights reveal jaw-dropping positions on India; Tension ignites on Kashmir, Terrorism avv

    Pakistan's election heavyweights reveal jaw-dropping positions on India; Tension ignites on Kashmir, Terrorism

    cricket Delhi Capitals' Rishabh Pant confident for IPL 2024 return; Uncertainties linger over captaincy and keeping osf

    DC coach Ponting reveals Pant confident of playing entire IPL 2024; could be available only as batter

    PM Modi speaks on Congress, India's ascent: Key takeaways AJR

    PM Modi speaks on Congress, India's ascent: Key takeaways

    King Charles III cancer battle: Nostradamus' 16th century prophecy resurfaces; fuels monarchy speculation snt

    King Charles III cancer battle: Nostradamus' 16th century prophecy resurfaces; fuels monarchy speculation

    Amazing health benefits of using rosemary for hair rkn

    Amazing health benefits of using rosemary for hair

    Recent Videos

    World Cancer Day: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more

    Explained: Cervical Cancer facts, symptoms, diagnosis, treatment and more (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra who survived ampullary carcinoma

    World Cancer Day: The inspiring story of Raaj Kumar Bothra (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    World Cancer Day: Demystifying the myths about cancers (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi top tips for parents watch video gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi's top tips for parents (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024 PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam in Delhi gcw

    Pariksha Pe Charcha 2024: PM Modi checks out projects of students ahead of 7th edition at Bharat Mandapam

    Video Icon