    Imran Khan sold his Mumbai bungalow, Ferrari after quitting films; actor reveals more

    Bollywood actor Imran Khan confesses he had to sell much of his riches after quitting filmmaking; here's what the Delhi Belly actor said about it.

    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Feb 7, 2024, 11:30 AM IST

    Imran Khan, who last appeared in Katti Batti with Kangana Ranaut in 2015, is set to return to Bollywood after an almost nine-year sabbatical. In an interview with Vogue, the actor highlighted his lifestyle adjustments since leaving the profession. Imran stated a wish to improve himself for the sake of his daughter. As part of these modifications, he traded his cherry-red Ferrari and bought a more humble Volkswagen.

    In addition, he left his magnificent bungalow in Pali Hill, Bandra, Mumbai, and now lives in an apartment with only three plates, three forks, two coffee cups and one frying pan.

    Also Read: 'Fighter' box office: Hrithik Roshan-Deepika's film going strong

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

    Following the failure of Katti Batti, Imran Khan claimed that in 2016, he reached a low moment and was emotionally destroyed. Fortunately, working in a financially rewarding field meant that by the age of 30, he was no longer concerned about money. The Delhi Belly star admitted that he lacked excitement for his work, which limited his willingness to put out the necessary effort.

    Also Read: Preity Zinta shares new picture of her twin babies Jai, Gia; celebs shower love

     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     
     

    A post shared by VOGUE India (@vogueindia)

    Further speaking about this, Imran said, "I had recently become a father and thought, ‘This is valuable. This is something I take seriously.’ I wanted to be the best version of myself for Imara. I decided it was no longer my job to be an actor. Now, I had to fix myself; be at my healthiest and strongest for my daughter." The Luck actor is reportedly dating. Lekha Washington at the moment.

    Last Updated Feb 7, 2024, 11:30 AM IST
