Vedaa: John Abraham shares poster of his latest film featuring Sharvari Wagh; release date is out

On February 7, John Abraham released the official poster for his highly awaited film 'Vedaa'. He will co-star alongside Sharvari Wagh in this movie. 'Vedaa', directed by Nikkhil Advani, is set to release in theatres on July 12.

John Abraham to return to the big screen. On Wednesday, February 7, the actor took to Instagram to reveal the poster for his upcoming project, in which he will share screen space with Sharvari Wagh. While the film's title has yet to be revealed, fans are looking forward to seeing their favourite performer return. The actor has worked with filmmaker Nikkhil Advani and ZED Studios for the first time since Batla House (2019).

Along with the Vedda movie first look picture, John revealed the Vedaa release date of July 12, 2024. ''She needed a savior. She got" weapon,'' the actor wrote along with "e poster. So, who is the leading lady in the Nikkhil Advani directorial. Its Bunty Aur Babli 2 star Sharvari. The film will also feature Abhishek Banerjee in an important role.

A few hours earlier, the actor teased with an intriguing photo of himself without announcing the film's title or any specifics. In the poster, he is shown with his arms wrapped over his back and in his right hand. ''Get ready to unleash the act"n,'' he wrote along with the post

Trade analyst and film critic Taran Adarsh also shared details about Vedha and shared the same poster. ''JOHN ABRAHAM - NIKKHIL ADVAN"- ZEE STUDIOS COLLABORATE FOR ‘VEDAA’: FIRST LOOK POSTER + R'LEASE'DATE ANNOUNCEMENT… #JohnAbraham and director #NikkhilAdvani reunite after #BatlaHouse… #Vedaa - an action-drama starring #JohnAbraham - to have a *theatrical release* on 12 July 2024… #FirstLook poster. Directed by #NikkhilAdvani, #Vedaa also features #Sharvari and #AbhishekBanerjee… Produced by Zee Studios, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani and John Abraham… Co-produced by Minnakshi Das… Written by Aseem Arrora,'' he captioned the post.

On the work front, John will next appear in Shivam Nair's film 'The Diplomat'. The latter is recognised for films like 'Naam Shabana' and web series like 'Special Ops' and 'Mukhbir'. Ritesh Shah wrote the film's script.

