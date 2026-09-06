Singer Kailash Kher is set to release his new song ‘Tham Jaa’ on September 7. Written, composed, and sung by Kher, the track is about holding onto special moments before they become memories. It will be released under his label, Kailasa Records.

Singer Kailash Kher is all set to release his new song titled ‘Tham Jaa’, a track about holding on to moments that people wish could last a little longer. The song, written, composed and performed by Kher, will be available on major streaming platforms from September 7.

Kailash Kher on the song's inspiration

Talking about the idea behind the song, Kher, while speaking to ANI, said it stemmed from a feeling many people experience while in love or during other special moments in life. He said people often realise the value of such moments only after they have become memories. “The speciality of the song is that it captures those beautiful moments in life that we wish could simply stop and stay with us forever. When you are in love or experiencing a particularly beautiful moment, there are times when you feel, ‘I wish this moment would just stop here.’ But we often don’t realise the value of these moments until they become memories. Before a beautiful moment turns into a memory, there are so many emotions attached to it,” Kher said.

He added that ‘Tham Jaa’ is built around these emotions and follows the romantic and intense style that has been a part of his music over the years. Kher also spoke about some of his earlier songs while explaining what connects them to his new track. “‘Tham Jaa’ is a song about those very feelings. Our songs are essentially romantic, but they are also intense and pure, which is why they often have a spiritual quality to them. Whether it is ‘Teri Deewani’, ‘Saiyaan’, ‘Chandan Mein’, ‘Chahe Aaj Mere Piya Ghar Aavenge’, ‘Ishq Anokha’ or ‘Albelia’, our songs carry that same essence because we write, compose and sing them ourselves,” he said.

'Tham Jaa': Credits and Release Details

The song will be released under Kailasa Records. The accompanying music video will also be released along with the track.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tham Jaa (@tham.jaa)

‘Tham Jaa’ features an arrangement by Paresh Kamath, with live drums by Kurt Peters and electric guitar by Kamath. Tapas Roy has played the rabab and saz, while Rinku Rajput is on keys and José Neil Gomes has played the violin. Naresh and Paresh Kamath have also contributed backing vocals.

The song’s central idea revolves around the Hindi phrase “Tham Jaa”, which means asking someone to stay or asking a moment not to end. The lyrics also draw on themes of love and separation.

The music video will be available on YouTube and other video platforms, while the song can be streamed on platforms including Spotify, Apple Music, YouTube Music, Amazon Music, JioSaavn and Gaana.

Kher’s new single will release across streaming platforms on September 7, 2026, while its music video will drop on September 11, 2026, under Kailasa Records. (ANI)