Jasmine Bhasin has refuted breakup rumours with Aly Goni, clarifying that a now-deleted Instagram post was about her personal journey. The actor called out social media pages for twisting her posts to create speculation and get attention.

Jasmine Bhasin Fires Back At Breakup Rumours

Actor Jasmine Bhasin has fired back at breakup rumours surrounding her and Aly Goni after a now-deleted Instagram post sparked speculation about alleged trouble in their relationship. The actor has now clarified that her post was about her own personal journey and was not a hint about her relationship with Aly. Jasmine also called out social media pages for using her posts to create speculation and get attention.

Sharing a statement on Instagram, Jasmine said that people should not read every personal post as a message about her relationship. “Not everything in my life is a cryptic message about my relationship. Sometimes, a woman is simply talking about herself,” she wrote. She also questioned the way some media pages reportedly used her post and pictures with Aly to fuel breakup rumours. “Surprising how for views and attention, media pages twist and turn the posts and start using couple images to show it in a manner that will get them eyeballs. Chill guys,” Jasmine added.

The Post That Sparked Speculation

The rumours started after Jasmine shared a post about getting her first tattoo, which read, “I Am Enough”. In the post, which she later deleted, the actor spoke about a phase in her life when she tried to change herself to feel loved and accepted.

Jasmine and Aly's Relationship History

Jasmine and Aly first met in 2018 while shooting for Rohit Shetty’s reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 9. The two became close during their time in Argentina and later developed a strong friendship. Their relationship became public in 2020 when Aly entered the Bigg Boss 14 house as a wildcard contestant while Jasmine was already a participant. During his stay on the show, Aly opened up about his feelings for Jasmine. The two have been together since then. (ANI)