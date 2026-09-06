Artisans in Tamil Nadu's Mayiladuthurai are making eco-friendly Ganesha idols for Vinayagar Chaturthi. Using materials like paper pulp and clay, they craft idols up to 10 feet, adhering to environmental regulations amid competition from PoP idols.

With Vinayagar Chaturthi just around the corner, artisans in Tamil Nadu’s Mayiladuthurai district are busy giving the final touches to colourful Ganesha idols being prepared for the festival.

In Kanjanagaram village under Tharangambadi taluk, an idol-making workshop run by Sakthivel has been seeing busy days as artisans work on idols of different shapes and sizes. The idols are made using materials such as clay and paper pulp before being dried, painted and decorated with crowns, ornaments and other designs.

Several idols, ranging from small figures to those measuring up to 10 feet, have already been completed and lined up for sale. People from nearby villages have also started visiting the workshop to buy idols for their celebrations.

For the artisans, the festival season is also an important source of income. While the finishing work continues, Sakthivel, a Ganesha idol designer, said idol-making has been a traditional occupation in his family and that he learnt the craft after studying till Class 6.

Traditional Craftsmanship and Eco-Friendly Practices

Speaking to ANI, Sakthivel spoke about the materials used to make the idols and the steps taken to keep them environment-friendly. “We are manufacturing Ganesha idols in Kanjanagaram village in Mayiladuthurai district. This is our traditional occupation. I studied up to Class 6 and then learned this craft, and I have been pursuing it with great interest.

“Currently, we make idols ranging from 2 feet to 10 and 11 feet. However, as per the government’s regulations, we ensure that the idols do not exceed 10 feet."

“We use only the materials recommended by the government, such as paper pulp, paper dust and tapioca flour, which do not cause any harm to the environment. The idols are easily dissolvable in water bodies. They are neither very heavy nor extremely rigid,” he said.

Sakthivel also spoke about the paints used on the idols and said officials regularly inspect their manufacturing process. “Similarly, we use water-mixing paints that do not contain harmful chemicals. The colours are mixed with water before being applied, so they do not cause any environmental damage.

“Government officials, including representatives from the Pollution Control Board, regularly visit and inspect our manufacturing process. After conducting inspections, they have informed us that there are no issues with the materials we use,” he added.

Concerns Over Plaster of Paris (PoP) Idols

He also spoke about the competition from Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols, saying it remains a concern for traditional artisans. “The major problem affecting our traditional occupation is the availability of Plaster of Paris (PoP) idols. If the production and use of PoP idols are stopped, our eco-friendly idols will have better opportunities for production and sales,” Sakthivel said.

Meanwhile, Kumar, State Vice President of Hindu Makkal Katchi, called for action against the production and sale of PoP idols and said eco-friendly idols should be encouraged. Speaking to ANI, Kumar said, “Tamil Nadu government should immediately monitor and ban the illegal production and sale of Plaster of Paris Ganesha idols, which pose a serious threat to the environment. Eco-friendly idols made from paper pulp and tuber starch dissolve naturally in water and should be encouraged.”

“The Pollution Control Board and district administration must take strict action against those involved in the production and sale of PoP idols and support traditional artisans producing environmentally friendly idols,” He added

With Vinayagar Chaturthi approaching, the colourful idols at Kanjanagaram are now ready to make their way to homes and pandals across the nearby areas. (ANI)