    Milan Fashion Week: Rashmika Mandanna poses with Donatella Versace at the after-party; see photos

    Rashmika Mandanna made a splash at Milan Fashion Week. Appearing alongside designer Donatella Versace, Rashmika drew particular attention at the Versace show. Rashmika's stylish looks in Versace designs were eye-catching. Rashmika praised world-renowned fashion designer Donatella.

    Richa Barua
    First Published Sep 23, 2024, 8:58 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 23, 2024, 9:13 PM IST

    Last week, South Indian actress Rashmika Mandanna traveled to Italy to participate in Milan Fashion Week. National Crush Rashmika Mandanna participated in this show for the second time and participated in Milan Fashion Week and Versace show.

    Now on September 21, Rashmika Mandanna appeared with her stunning OOTN at the after-party of Milan Fashion Week. She wore clothes designed by designer Donatella Versace. Donatella Versace, head of Italian luxury fashion house Versace, shared a photo of herself with Rashmika.

    Donatella Versace shared some special photos on Instagram, including a stunning photo with Rashmika Mandanna. Rashmika wore a white-cream blazer dress for the glitzy event. This dress, which includes elegant lapels, square padded shoulders, long sleeves, and voguish coat pockets, looks great on Rashmika. She is carrying a black bag to match.

    She also wore clothes designed by Donatella Versace at the Milan Fashion Week and Versace show event. The dress worn by Rashmika attracted a lot of attention at the fashion event. She was highly appreciated for wearing a black sleeveless crosette crop top, torn jeans, and a red handbag.

    Writing about this, actress Rashmika Mandanna said, there was happiness, colors, light, hope, everything here. I have a good relationship with them like everyone else. I felt like I was perfect to be a part of this program. Donatella Versace you are a powerhouse of women. I never thought I would get to meet you. You are strength and love. When I actually met you, I was more than I initially thought. Thank you, until we meet again, you will have all the love and happiness and hugs, she wrote happily about the designer.
     

    Rashmika Mandanna, despite her beauty capabilities, is an influential figure in the fashion industry. Rashmika's career in cinema is equally remarkable. She starred as Srivalli in Pushpa 2: The Rule. Rashmika Mandana is not just a fashion icon but a Bollywood and global fashion icon. Milan Fashion Week 2024 was held from September 17 to September 23.

