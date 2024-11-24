Salim Khan opens up on why he never scripted film for Salman Khan

Entertainment
Salman Khan's father, Salim Khan, turned 89. He was born in 1935 in Balaghat. His full name is Salim Abdul Rashid Khan.
Salim Khan wrote many Bollywood blockbusters, but never one for his superstar son, Salman Khan. He revealed the reason why.
In an interview, Salim Khan gave a humorous response when asked why he hadn't written a film for Salman Khan.
Salim Khan said, “If I approach a producer with a script, they'd think, 'It's a good story, why not make it with your son?' I avoided this to prevent such comments.
Salim Khan explained that making a film with Salman is risky. Success brings credit to Salman, while failure puts the blame on him.
Few know Salim Khan began as a hero. He acted in 14 films, including Baraat, Teesri Manzil, and Deewana.
Acting didn't suit Salim Khan. He began writing with Javed Akhtar. They wrote 24 films, 22 of which were superhits.