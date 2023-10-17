Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    69th National Film Awards: Buchi Babu Sana terms Sukumar 'guru', thanks him as 'Uppena' wins Best Telugu Film

    While walking on the award's red carpet, Buchi Babu Sana was inquired about his experience of making the movie, and here's were he said it could not be possible without 'Pushpa' director Sukumar. 

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Oct 17, 2023, 3:47 PM IST

    Director Buchi Babu Sana is currently attending the 69th National Film Award event in New Delhi, escorted by Mythri Movie Makers Naveen Yerneni. Prior to the event, he took time to thank his mentor and 'Pushpa' director Sukumar as his film 'Uppena' won Best Telugu Film for the year 2021.
    While walking on the award's red carpet, he was inquired about his experience of making the movie, and here's what he replied.

    Buchi Babu responded, "I am overjoyed to have received the National Award. It would not have been feasible without the assistance of Naveen sir, the film's producer. I'd also like to thank my guru director, Sukumar sir, at this time. I'd also like to express my gratitude to Vijay Sethupathi, Krithi Shetty, and my hero Panja Vaishnav Tej."

    Watch

    Buchi Babu is the director of 'Uppena' and it was his debut film as a director. The film was a decent blockbuster that grossed 100 crores. The film was named Best Telugu Film at the 69th National Film Awards. Buchi Babu has been giving media interviews while basking in the splendor of 'Uppena'.

    On the work front, the director's next project will star Mega Powerstar Ram Charan. 
     

    Last Updated Oct 17, 2023, 3:47 PM IST
