Bengaluru PSI accused of extortion, asking nude photos from doctor; complaint filed with commissioner

A Bengaluru Police Sub-Inspector, Rajkumar S. Jodatti, is accused of extorting Rs 1.71 lakh and harassing a woman doctor, demanding nude photos. The doctor, who befriended him on Facebook, filed a complaint with the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, prompting a thorough investigation into the matter.

Bengaluru Basavanagudi PSI accused of extortion asking nude photos from doctor complaint filed with commissioner vkp
Author
Vinaykumar Patil
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 3:16 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 3:39 PM IST

A Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) from the Basavanagudi police station in Bengaluru has been accused of extorting money and harassing a woman doctor, including demanding nude photos. The doctor has filed a formal complaint with Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand, seeking justice.

According to the complaint, the woman doctor, who works in a private hospital in the city, was befriended by Rajkumar S. Jodatti, the accused PSI, through Facebook in 2020. At that time, the doctor was pursuing her MBBS degree at a renowned college in the state, while Rajkumar was undergoing PSI training at the Police Academy. Initially, their relationship was based on friendship, which over time turned into mutual love.

Bengaluru: Man arrested for killing two colleagues in drunken dispute, just 10 months after jail release

The doctor claims that Rajkumar exploited the emotional bond between them to extort Rs 1.71 lakh from her. He reportedly took the money over some time, claiming it was for various reasons. As the relationship progressed, the woman alleges that Rajkumar began demanding nude photos from her, pressuring her to send them before they could get married. When the doctor refused, she was subjected to verbal abuse.

Bengaluru HORROR: Mentally unstable son kills mother, tries to take own life; arrested

In addition to this, the doctor accused Rajkumar of recording their private phone conversations during loving chats, which he later used to further harass and intimidate her. The harassment intensified, and feeling helpless, the doctor approached the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B. Dayanand, to file her complaint.

This shocking incident has raised serious concerns about the abuse of power by a law enforcement officer. The woman has accused Rajkumar of using his position as a police officer to manipulate and exploit her. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner has assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the matter. 

For more reliable and latest newswhatsapp subscribe to Asianet Newsable WhatsApp channel by clicking here.For more reliable and latest newsTelegram subscribe to Asianet Newsable Telegram channel by clicking here.
Latest Videos
Follow Us:
Download App:
  • android
  • ios

RELATED STORIES

Hindi national language X user posts photo caption perfect T shirt for Bangalore trip go viral vkp

Hindi, national language: X user's message to Kannadigas with 'perfect T-shirt for Bangalore trip' goes viral

Bengaluru Principal assaults 5th grader for refusing to help mentally challenged son parents outraged vkp

Bengaluru: Principal assaults 5th grader for refusing to help mentally challenged son, parents outraged

Karnataka govt planning Green cess for western ghats conservation: What you need to know vkp

Karnataka govt planning Green cess for western ghats conservation: What you need to know

Bengaluru Namma Metro Pink line 90% completed full operations to begin by 2027 vkp

Bengaluru: Namma Metro's Pink line finishes 90% work; full operations to begin by 2027

Bengaluru SHOCKER! 52-year-old goldsmith loses life after being wedged between wall and lift vkp

Bengaluru SHOCKER! 52-year-old goldsmith loses life after being wedged between wall and lift

Recent Stories

football Nations League: Why Lee Carsley, not Thomas Tuchel, is managing England's November fixtures snt

Nations League: Why Lee Carsley, not Thomas Tuchel, is managing England's November fixtures

Kaeena Kapoor, Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: 10 Bollywood stars' childhood photos NTI

Kareena, Salman to Ranbir: 10 Bollywood stars' childhood photos

Kaeena Kapoor, Salman Khan to Ranbir Kapoor: 10 Bollywood stars' childhood photos NTI

Kareena, Salman to Ranbir: 10 Bollywood stars' childhood photos

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week NTI

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week NTI

Kanguva to Gladiator II: Top theatrical releases to watch THIS week

Recent Videos

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi dmn

Kerala's first seaplane officially launched with flag-off ceremony in Kochi

Video Icon
Bengaluru DCM DK Shivakumar MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro opens tomorrow WATCH vkp

Bengaluru: DCM DK Shivakumar, MP Tejasvi Surya travel on Nagasandra-Madavara metro, opens tomorrow (WATCH)

Video Icon
Bengaluru tragedy Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte 6 arrested WATCH vkp

Bengaluru tragedy: Drunken man dies after firecracker injury in Konanakunte; 6 arrested (WATCH)

Video Icon
Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH) AJR

Massive fire breaks out in illegal Hyderabad firecracker shop, residents evacuated (WATCH)

Video Icon
Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH) AJR

Heavy rains lash Chennai, city records 6.9 cm in 24 hours; waterlogging in multiple areas (WATCH)

Video Icon