Bengaluru PSI accused of extortion, asking nude photos from doctor; complaint filed with commissioner

A Bengaluru Police Sub-Inspector, Rajkumar S. Jodatti, is accused of extorting Rs 1.71 lakh and harassing a woman doctor, demanding nude photos. The doctor, who befriended him on Facebook, filed a complaint with the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, prompting a thorough investigation into the matter.

A Police Sub-Inspector (PSI) from the Basavanagudi police station in Bengaluru has been accused of extorting money and harassing a woman doctor, including demanding nude photos. The doctor has filed a formal complaint with Bengaluru Police Commissioner B. Dayanand, seeking justice.

According to the complaint, the woman doctor, who works in a private hospital in the city, was befriended by Rajkumar S. Jodatti, the accused PSI, through Facebook in 2020. At that time, the doctor was pursuing her MBBS degree at a renowned college in the state, while Rajkumar was undergoing PSI training at the Police Academy. Initially, their relationship was based on friendship, which over time turned into mutual love.



The doctor claims that Rajkumar exploited the emotional bond between them to extort Rs 1.71 lakh from her. He reportedly took the money over some time, claiming it was for various reasons. As the relationship progressed, the woman alleges that Rajkumar began demanding nude photos from her, pressuring her to send them before they could get married. When the doctor refused, she was subjected to verbal abuse.



In addition to this, the doctor accused Rajkumar of recording their private phone conversations during loving chats, which he later used to further harass and intimidate her. The harassment intensified, and feeling helpless, the doctor approached the Bengaluru Police Commissioner, B. Dayanand, to file her complaint.

This shocking incident has raised serious concerns about the abuse of power by a law enforcement officer. The woman has accused Rajkumar of using his position as a police officer to manipulate and exploit her. The Bengaluru Police Commissioner has assured that a thorough investigation will be conducted into the matter.

