Stay at Isha Ambani's Piramal heritage Rajasthan haveli for THIS much

Piramal Haveli: A blend of royal elegance

Imagine stepping into a place where history and royal splendor intertwine. This is the experience at the ancestral haveli of Isha Ambani's in-laws

Piramal family's prized possession in Bagar, Rajasthan

Located in Bagar, Jhunjhunu, this haveli is not just a palace but a symbol of India's early 20th-century industrial growth

The foundation of the Piramal empire

This property's roots trace back to Seth Piramal Chaturbhuj Makharia, who built it and laid the foundation of the Piramal empire

Seth Piramal arrived in Mumbai with just 50 rupees.

Seth Piramal, who started the Piramal empire, arrived in Mumbai from Bagar with only 50 rupees. He started a textile business

Piramal Haveli transformed into a heritage hotel

Today, this Piramal Haveli has been converted into a heritage hotel by Neemrana Hotels, known for restoring grand properties

Unique artwork on the walls of Piramal Haveli

The hand-painted murals on the haveli's walls, depicting angels, airplanes, and deities in cars, tell a story of India's modernization

Cost of stay at Piramal Haveli

A heritage comfort twin room can be booked for just ₹5,625 (including taxes) at the Piramal Haveli

Stay at Piramal Haveli without the tycoon tag

The allure of staying at such a place, without the celebrity or business tycoon tag, is truly enticing

Piramal Haveli: Steeped in history, art, and family

This ancestral haveli brings a unique richness, steeped in history, art, and deep family roots

