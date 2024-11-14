Stay at Isha Ambani's Piramal heritage Rajasthan haveli for THIS much

Lifestyle
Imagine stepping into a place where history and royal splendor intertwine. This is the experience at the ancestral haveli of Isha Ambani's in-laws
Located in Bagar, Jhunjhunu, this haveli is not just a palace but a symbol of India's early 20th-century industrial growth
This property's roots trace back to Seth Piramal Chaturbhuj Makharia, who built it and laid the foundation of the Piramal empire
Seth Piramal, who started the Piramal empire, arrived in Mumbai from Bagar with only 50 rupees. He started a textile business
Today, this Piramal Haveli has been converted into a heritage hotel by Neemrana Hotels, known for restoring grand properties
The hand-painted murals on the haveli's walls, depicting angels, airplanes, and deities in cars, tell a story of India's modernization
A heritage comfort twin room can be booked for just ₹5,625 (including taxes) at the Piramal Haveli
The allure of staying at such a place, without the celebrity or business tycoon tag, is truly enticing
This ancestral haveli brings a unique richness, steeped in history, art, and deep family roots