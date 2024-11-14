Ranveer Singh shares heartfelt anniversary post for Deepika Padukone, calls every day 'Wife Appreciation Day'

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone celebrate their 6th wedding anniversary. Ranveer shares a heartfelt post, calling every day "Wife Appreciation Day," with adorable pictures.
 

article_image1
Author
Nancy Tiwari
First Published Nov 14, 2024, 3:08 PM IST | Last Updated Nov 14, 2024, 3:08 PM IST

Today, November 14, marks the sixth anniversary of Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone's marriage. From co-stars to soulmates, their love story has won over followers all over the world.
 

article_image2

To mark this special occasion, Ranveer took to social media to share a heartfelt tribute to Deepika. He posted a series of adorable and unseen pictures and videos, showcasing their love and connection. His caption, "Wife Appreciation Day is celebrated every day, but today is the main day," was as sincere.
 

article_image3

The pictures featured moments of joy and warmth, capturing their sweet, candid moments together. Ranveer’s affection for Deepika was evident in the posts, making the anniversary celebration even more memorable for their fans. 

article_image4

Their love story began a decade ago on the sets of Goliyon Ki Raasleela Ram-Leela, where the two fell in love. Their chemistry was undeniable, both on-screen and off, and they soon became one of Bollywood’s most loved couples.
 

article_image5

In November 2018, after years of dating, the two tied the knot in a private and extravagant wedding at Lake Como, Italy. The couple has since shared many milestones together, strengthening their bond both personally and professionally.
 

article_image6

Recently, Ranveer and Deepika got back together for Singham Again, directed by Rohit Shetty.  Released on November 1, the film marked their return together, solidifying their place as one of Bollywood’s most iconic couples.

Ranveer Singh Posts Emotional Anniversary Tribute to Deepika Padukone, Calls Everyday 'Wife Appreciation Day'.

