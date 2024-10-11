'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Review: Is Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's film a box office delight?

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' stars Rajkummar Rao, and Triptii Dimri in important roles, and Mallika Sherawat makes her comeback. The film will be released on October 11, which coincides with the Dussehra holiday. Now that the film has been released, let us look at whether it will perform well at the box office.

The plot

'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' tells the story of a newlywed couple whose private video is taken, causing confusion and terror among them and their family members. The movie chronicles their frantic journey to acquire the tape, which includes amusing scenarios and surprising challenges. A user offered their film review, stating that it was a laugh riot.

The review

The film has a poor writing, with a disjointed plot and screenplay. The director puts effort into the lines, which land in certain areas, but the shoddy writing comes to the forefront immediately, affecting Rajkummar's performance. He does his hardest to carry the film, but he is let down by the mediocre narrative. Triptii, on the other hand, has little screen presence. Aside from the scenes presented in the teaser, she does not stand out as much as one would like.

This tone shift could have worked, and it does get fascinating at the interval. However, the second half is where everything breaks apart. Raaj unexpectedly introduces a horror element and, spoiler alert draws Stree into the plot. The forced cameo does not elicit a grin, much less a laugh. The plot becomes overly complicated. While the Stree gags try to keep the comedy going, Raaj changes the tone once more, turning it somber again. At this point, I was fatigued and simply wanted the movie to finish. But first, Rajkummar and Triptii delivered another speech about respecting women. By this point, the film had tested my patience.

Conclusion

While the trailer may have piqued your interest in the Rajkummar-Tripti blockbuster, the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is best avoided. It falls short in practically every way, leaving you with an unsatisfied soul and a headache. Watch at your own risk.

