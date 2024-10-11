Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Review: Is Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's film a box office delight?

    The film 'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' has poor writing, with a disjointed plot and screenplay.

    'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' Review: Is Rajkummar Rao, Triptii Dimri's film a box office delight? RKK
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 11, 2024, 10:01 AM IST | Last Updated Oct 11, 2024, 10:01 AM IST

    'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' stars Rajkummar Rao, and Triptii Dimri in important roles, and Mallika Sherawat makes her comeback. The film will be released on October 11, which coincides with the Dussehra holiday. Now that the film has been released, let us look at whether it will perform well at the box office.

    The plot

    'Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video' tells the story of a newlywed couple whose private video is taken, causing confusion and terror among them and their family members. The movie chronicles their frantic journey to acquire the tape, which includes amusing scenarios and surprising challenges. A user offered their film review, stating that it was a laugh riot.

    Also read: Taylor Swift donates $5 million to Hurricane Milton relief funds

    The review

    The film has a poor writing, with a disjointed plot and screenplay. The director puts effort into the lines, which land in certain areas, but the shoddy writing comes to the forefront immediately, affecting Rajkummar's performance. He does his hardest to carry the film, but he is let down by the mediocre narrative. Triptii, on the other hand, has little screen presence. Aside from the scenes presented in the teaser, she does not stand out as much as one would like.

    This tone shift could have worked, and it does get fascinating at the interval. However, the second half is where everything breaks apart. Raaj unexpectedly introduces a horror element and, spoiler alert draws Stree into the plot. The forced cameo does not elicit a grin, much less a laugh. The plot becomes overly complicated. While the Stree gags try to keep the comedy going, Raaj changes the tone once more, turning it somber again. At this point, I was fatigued and simply wanted the movie to finish. But first, Rajkummar and Triptii delivered another speech about respecting women. By this point, the film had tested my patience.

    Conclusion

    While the trailer may have piqued your interest in the Rajkummar-Tripti blockbuster, the Vicky Vidya Ka Woh Wala Video is best avoided. It falls short in practically every way, leaving you with an unsatisfied soul and a headache. Watch at your own risk.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor talks about her childhood sexual harassment Incident RBA

    Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor talks about her childhood sexual harassment Incident

    Badshah Kannada Speech Mysore Dasara Wins Hearts Responds Trolls

    Badshah's Kannada speech at Mysuru Yuva Dasa goes viral (WATCH)

    Kartik Aaryan charged THIS amount for Bhool Bhulaiyya 3! NTI

    Kartik Aaryan charged THIS amount for Bhool Bhulaiyya 3!

    WATCH: Jaya Bachchan visits Durga Puja pandal ahead of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday RKK

    WATCH: Jaya Bachchan visits Durga Puja pandal ahead of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday

    Why did THIS Pakistani actress call Salman Khan 'Chhichoora'? Read here to know NTI

    Why did THIS Pakistani actress call Salman Khan 'Chhichoora'? Read here to know

    Recent Stories

    ELIMINATED Top Islamic Jihad leader Muhammad Abdullah killed in Israeli airstrike in West Bank snt

    ELIMINATED! Top Islamic Jihad leader Muhammad Abdullah killed in Israeli airstrike in West Bank

    Investigation into mobile theft at Alan Walker's Kochi event expands to Delhi, Aslam Khan gang under scanner dmn

    Investigation into mobile theft at Alan Walker's Kochi event expands to Delhi, Aslam Khan gang under scanner

    Kerala: Travellers can now bring pets via Cochin Airport; aims to facilitate 'Ease of Living' for pet lovers anr

    Kerala: Travellers can now bring pets via Cochin Airport; aims to facilitate 'Ease of Living' for pet lovers

    Centre releases tax devolution of Rs 178173 crore to state govts ahead of festive season Kerala gets rs 3430 crore anr

    Centre releases tax devolution of Rs 1,78,173 crore to state govts ahead of festive season

    1 dead, 4 injured after elevator malfunction at US Colorado gold mine mollie kathleen 12 rescued anr

    1 dead, 4 injured after elevator malfunction at Colorado gold mine; 12 trapped rescued

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon