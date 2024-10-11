1 dead, 4 injured after elevator malfunction at Colorado gold mine; 12 trapped rescued

Twelve people were rescued from the Mollie Kathleen gold mine in Colorado after an elevator malfunction left one person dead and four injured. The incident occurred about 500 feet underground at the mine, which operates as a tourist attraction.

An elevator malfunction in a former Colorado gold mine left one person dead and four injured while twelve people were rescued on Thursday (Oct 10). The group had been trapped underground for hours as officials worked on a safe rescue strategy. By Thursday evening, Colorado Governor Jared Polis confirmed that all individuals had been safely rescued.

The elevator at the Mollie Kathleen gold mine, a tourist attraction near Cripple Creek, encountered a mechanical problem roughly 500 feet (152 meters) below ground. The malfunction posed a "severe danger" to those involved, resulting in one death and four injuries, according to Teller County Sheriff Jason Mikesell.

The deceased victim and 10 others, including the injured, were rescued from the mine, but another group remained trapped at the bottom, approximately 1,000 feet (305 meters) underground, for several hours.

First responders were investigating the cause of the elevator malfunction to ensure a safe rescue of those still trapped in the mine, according to the Denver Post. Sheriff Mikesell mentioned that while alternative rescue methods, like using ropes to bring people up, were available, officials were aiming to restore the elevator. He also noted that the last comparable incident occurred in 1986.

Authorities maintained radio communication with the trapped group, but they were initially unaware of the full extent of the elevator issue, Sheriff Mikesell explained. He added, "That's because I want to keep people calm." The group had access to water, and the air quality was deemed safe.

Mikesell noted that one of the trapped individuals was part of the family mining operation and had experience in mine rescues. The Mollie Kathleen gold mine, which opened in the 19th century and closed in the 1960s, now operates as a tourist site offering guided tours.

According to the mine’s website, the tour lasts about an hour and takes visitors 100 stories deep into the earth. Participants can view gold veins embedded in the rock, and the site also features an underground tram for visitors.

“Entering the mine is comparable to riding an elevator,” the website states.

The descent down the mine shaft takes two minutes, traveling at a speed of 500 feet per minute, which is roughly equivalent to 5 mph.

