Why did THIS Pakistani actress call Salman Khan 'Chhichoora'? Read here to know

    A Pakistani actress sparked headlines by labeling Salman Khan a "chhichhora" and mocking his dancing, while also sharing her thoughts on various Bollywood stars.

    Nancy Tiwari
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 1:06 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 1:06 PM IST

    Several Pakistani actors have made their mark in Bollywood, winning hearts with their performances. Among them are Fawad Khan and Mahira Khan, both of whom have garnered a massive fan following. Another notable actress is Saba Qamar, who starred alongside the talented Irrfan Khan in the 2017 comedy-drama Hindi Medium. She played his on-screen wife, and their chemistry was loved by audiences. However, Saba made headlines for her surprising comments about Bollywood superstar Salman Khan.

    A few years ago, a video surfaced where Saba Qamar was seen taking jabs at various Bollywood actors, including Salman Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Emraan Hashmi. During the interview from 2015, the host asked her about turning down offers to work with these stars. Saba revealed that she would decline a role with Hrithik because he is a father of two, hinting at her preference for working with single actors.

    What caught everyone’s attention were her remarks about Salman Khan. Saba referred to Salman as a "chhichhora," which translates to "cheap," and criticized his dancing abilities. She stated that he doesn't know how to dance properly. Furthermore, she jokingly remarked that she wouldn’t want to work with Emraan Hashmi as she was concerned about getting "mouth cancer," a humorous take on his roles. Interestingly, Saba expressed interest in working with Ranbir Kapoor, saying, “Of course, darling, I am ready for you.” However, she quickly added that he had a "chakkar" (affair) with Deepika Padukone, changing her tone.

    Despite her presence in Bollywood, Saba was not part of the sequel to Hindi Medium, titled Angrezi Medium, which was Irrfan Khan’s last film before he passed away in April 2020. The sequel features Kareena Kapoor Khan, Radhika Madan, and Dimple Kapadia.

    Meanwhile, Salman Khan continues to be busy with various projects, including Bigg Boss 18 and an upcoming film titled Sikandar, directed by AR Murugadoss and co-starring Rashmika Mandanna. This film is set to release during Eid next year. Additionally, Salman will reprise his iconic role in Kick 2, the sequel to his 2014 hit. The official announcement for this sequel was made recently, and he is also expected to make a cameo in Rohit Shetty’s upcoming cop film, Singham Again, where he will return as Chulbul Pandey, further exciting his fans.

    ALSO READ Sridevi's secret marriage to THIS superstar led his wife to attempt suicide in the '80s

