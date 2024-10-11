Investigation into mobile theft at Alan Walker's Kochi event expands to Delhi, Aslam Khan gang under scanner

The investigation into mobile phone thefts at DJ Alan Walker's Kochi party has expanded to Delhi and Bengaluru. Authorities are tracking phone locations and suspect the thieves fled Kerala by air and train.

Kochi: The investigation into the mobile phone theft that occurred during DJ Alan Walker's party in Ernakulam has now extended to Delhi. Authorities are focusing on mobile phone locations to guide their inquiries, and the investigation team is set to depart for Delhi this evening.

There are also suspicions regarding mobile phone thefts at a related event in Bengaluru. To confirm this, a special police team will travel to Bengaluru as well. After the thefts in Kochi, it is believed that the thieves left Kerala by plane and train.

The investigation is assessing the operation methods of the theft gang, which has similar patterns to the Aslam Khan's gang that primarily operates in North India.

