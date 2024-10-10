Kartik Aaryan charged THIS amount for Bhool Bhulaiyya 3!

Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Kartik Aaryan, who started his career with just ₹70,000, is now earning a handsome amount for Bhool Bhulaiyya 3, thrilling fans ahead of its release.

    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 3:29 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 3:29 PM IST

    The highly anticipated Bhool Bhulaiyya 3 is set to hit theaters on November 1, 2024, and fans are buzzing with excitement. Along with the storyline, there’s a lot of curiosity surrounding the cast and their earnings for this new installment. Among the stars, Kartik Aaryan's fee has certainly caught everyone's attention.

    According to reports, Kartik Aaryan is expected to earn between ₹40 to ₹50 crore for his role in Bhool Bhulaiyya 3. This represents a staggering threefold increase from his fee for the previous film, Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, where he reportedly earned ₹15 crore. His current fee makes him the highest-paid cast member, reflecting his rising star power in the industry. To put it into perspective, Kartik’s debut fee was just ₹70,000 for Pyaar Ka Punchnama, showing how far he has come in his career.

    The significant increase in his pay can be attributed to the immense success of Bhool Bhulaiyya 2, which became a blockbuster, especially in a challenging post-pandemic market. At a time when many veteran actors were struggling to fill theaters, Kartik managed to captivate audiences with his dynamic performance, proving he could hold his own in the franchise originally led by Akshay Kumar.

    Another rising star in the cast is Triptii Dimri, who has also seen a substantial increase in her fees following her breakout role in the film Animal, alongside Ranbir Kapoor. She reportedly earned ₹40 lakh for her role in Animal, but for Bhool Bhulaiyya 3, her fee has doubled to ₹80 lakh. While this is impressive, it still amounts to only about 20% of what Kartik will be earning.

    Excitement is building for Bhool Bhulaiyya 3, especially with the return of original cast member Vidya Balan as Monjulika. With a promising cast and a Diwali release, the film is poised to be a major hit at the box office, and fans can’t wait to see what this new chapter has in store.

