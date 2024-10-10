Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Badshah's Kannada speech at Mysuru Yuva Dasa goes viral (WATCH)

    Bollywood singer Badshah won hearts by speaking Kannada at the Mysore Dasara festival. He addressed criticism about being paid to speak Kannada, stating he did it out of love and respect for the language and its people.

    Badshah Kannada Speech Mysore Dasara Wins Hearts Responds Trolls
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 10:04 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 10:04 PM IST

    Bollywood singer Badshah, performing at the Mysore Dasara festival, became emotional while singing Puneeth Rajkumar's song "Bombe Helutaite". He also won over the audience by speaking in Kannada. However, some criticized him, suggesting he spoke Kannada only because he was paid. Badshah responded strongly to these criticisms, further endearing himself to Kannadigas.

    During the Yuva Dasara celebrations in Mysore, singer Badshah delivered a captivating performance. Known for his incredible voice and popular songs, Badshah drew a massive crowd. He became emotional while singing Puneeth Rajkumar's song "Bombe Helutaite" and showed respect by folding his hands towards the audience.

    Badshah charmed the audience with his songs and spoke in Kannada. He said, "I am one of you. I write about emotions, I am not a superstar. I write and sing emotions, and I am here because of your blessings. I am forever indebted to all of you."

    Badshah's Kannada speech received thunderous applause, winning the hearts of Kannadigas. The Bollywood singer's gesture moved everyone. However, some on social media criticized him, questioning why he spoke Kannada and the necessity of it. One comment sarcastically remarked that they could speak better Kannada than Badshah if paid, implying he spoke Kannada for money.

     

    Badshah responded strongly, "I was paid to perform, I spoke Kannada out of love. Spread love." His reply resonated with Kannadigas, earning him further appreciation for speaking Kannada out of affection.

