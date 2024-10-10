Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor talks about her childhood sexual harassment Incident

This story focuses on Avika Gor, born on June 30, 1997, into a Gujarati family in Mumbai. Passionate about acting, she pursued it as a career, debuting in 2007 with 'Shhh...Phir Koi Hai'. However, she gained recognition through the TV show 'Balika Vadhu'. She also appeared as a child actress in Shahid Kapoor's film 'Paathshala'. Her career includes shows like 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5', and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'.

Avika's Harassment Experience

In an interview, Avika revealed her experience with sexual harassment. She recounted being touched inappropriately from behind as a child. Upon turning around, she saw only security guards. A similar incident was about to occur again, but she pulled her hand away. The bodyguard later apologized, but the incident left her deeply frightened. She emphasized the lack of awareness about how such actions impact others, calling it shameful.

Avika's Current Relationship

The 'Balika Vadhu' actress is currently dating Milind Chandwani, who is 18 years old and her senior. Avika recently disclosed this information. Milind is not from the film industry; he has a regular job and runs an NGO. Avika spoke highly of Milind, stating that she considers herself married to him.

Latest Videos