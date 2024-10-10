Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor talks about her childhood sexual harassment Incident

    Avika Gor recently revealed a childhood experience of sexual harassment. This article delves into the details of the incident and its impact.

    Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor talks about her childhood sexual harassment Incident RBA
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 10:11 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 10:11 PM IST

    This story focuses on Avika Gor, born on June 30, 1997, into a Gujarati family in Mumbai. Passionate about acting, she pursued it as a career, debuting in 2007 with 'Shhh...Phir Koi Hai'. However, she gained recognition through the TV show 'Balika Vadhu'. She also appeared as a child actress in Shahid Kapoor's film 'Paathshala'. Her career includes shows like 'Sasural Simar Ka', 'Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 5', and 'Khatron Ke Khiladi 9'.

    Avika's Harassment Experience
    In an interview, Avika revealed her experience with sexual harassment. She recounted being touched inappropriately from behind as a child. Upon turning around, she saw only security guards. A similar incident was about to occur again, but she pulled her hand away. The bodyguard later apologized, but the incident left her deeply frightened. She emphasized the lack of awareness about how such actions impact others, calling it shameful.

    Balika Vadhu actress Avika Gor talks about her childhood sexual harassment Incident RBA

    Avika's Current Relationship

    The 'Balika Vadhu' actress is currently dating Milind Chandwani, who is 18 years old and her senior. Avika recently disclosed this information. Milind is not from the film industry; he has a regular job and runs an NGO. Avika spoke highly of Milind, stating that she considers herself married to him.

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Badshah Kannada Speech Mysore Dasara Wins Hearts Responds Trolls

    Badshah's Kannada speech at Mysuru Yuva Dasa goes viral (WATCH)

    Kartik Aaryan charged THIS amount for Bhool Bhulaiyya 3! NTI

    Kartik Aaryan charged THIS amount for Bhool Bhulaiyya 3!

    WATCH: Jaya Bachchan visits Durga Puja pandal ahead of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday RKK

    WATCH: Jaya Bachchan visits Durga Puja pandal ahead of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday

    Why did THIS Pakistani actress call Salman Khan 'Chhichoora'? Read here to know NTI

    Why did THIS Pakistani actress call Salman Khan 'Chhichoora'? Read here to know

    Did you know Ratan Tata produced THIS Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham film? RKK

    Did you know Ratan Tata produced THIS Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham film?

    Recent Stories

    Badshah Kannada Speech Mysore Dasara Wins Hearts Responds Trolls

    Badshah's Kannada speech at Mysuru Yuva Dasa goes viral (WATCH)

    Ethel Kennedy, activist and widow of Robert F Kennedy, dies aged 96 snt

    Ethel Kennedy, activist and widow of Robert F Kennedy, dies aged 96

    Amitabh Bachchan's 10 most iconic dialogues that still resonate NTI

    Amitabh Bachchan's 10 most iconic dialogues that still resonate

    EXPLOSIVE! Hamas leader Khaled Mashal says, 'Iran assassinated Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran' (WATCH) shk

    EXPLOSIVE! Hamas leader Khaled Mashal claims, 'Iran assassinated Ismail Haniyeh in Tehran' (WATCH)

    Did you know Sonam Kapoor worked as a waitress before her Bollywood stardom? NTI

    Did you know Sonam Kapoor worked as a waitress before her Bollywood stardom?

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon