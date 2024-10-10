Taylor Swift donates $5 million to Hurricane Milton relief funds

Taylor Swift gave $5 million (about Rs 41 crore) to hurricane relief operations in Florida to help the state recover from Hurricane Helene.

Taylor Swift, an American singer-songwriter, has captivated fans for years with her melodic anthems. Her concert attendance reflects her massive global fan base. Aside from her music, she is known for her humility and gentleness. She stepped up again to help with disaster relief operations in Florida, gaining significant plaudits for her generous contributions online.

According to sources, Taylor Swift gave $5 million (about Rs 41 crore) to hurricane relief operations in Florida to help the state recover from Hurricane Helene. The substantial donation was made to Feeding America, a non-profit organization committed to fighting hunger that has been actively involved in relief efforts in hurricane-affected areas.

Although Swift made no public disclosure about her gifts, the NGO acknowledged her in an X (previously Twitter) post. They sent a picture message revealing the same. The note on the picture message stated, "We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricane Helene and Milton relief efforts."

Notably, Swift is one of the most bankable female musicians in the world. On the work front, she plans to continue her re-recording projects and will return to Southern Florida next week to resume her Eras Tour. She is also apparently set to write and direct a film for Searchlight and is being considered for the part of Blonde Phantom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

