Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Taylor Swift donates $5 million to Hurricane Milton relief funds

    Taylor Swift gave $5 million (about Rs 41 crore) to hurricane relief operations in Florida to help the state recover from Hurricane Helene.

    article_image1
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 6:08 PM IST | Last Updated Oct 10, 2024, 6:08 PM IST

    Taylor Swift, an American singer-songwriter, has captivated fans for years with her melodic anthems. Her concert attendance reflects her massive global fan base. Aside from her music, she is known for her humility and gentleness. She stepped up again to help with disaster relief operations in Florida, gaining significant plaudits for her generous contributions online.

    article_image2

    According to sources, Taylor Swift gave $5 million (about Rs 41 crore) to hurricane relief operations in Florida to help the state recover from Hurricane Helene. The substantial donation was made to Feeding America, a non-profit organization committed to fighting hunger that has been actively involved in relief efforts in hurricane-affected areas.

    article_image3

    Although Swift made no public disclosure about her gifts, the NGO acknowledged her in an X (previously Twitter) post. They sent a picture message revealing the same. The note on the picture message stated, "We are incredibly grateful to Taylor Swift for her generous $5 million donation to Hurricane Helene and Milton relief efforts."

    article_image4

    Notably, Swift is one of the most bankable female musicians in the world. On the work front, she plans to continue her re-recording projects and will return to Southern Florida next week to resume her Eras Tour. She is also apparently set to write and direct a film for Searchlight and is being considered for the part of Blonde Phantom in the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).

    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Kartik Aaryan charged THIS amount for Bhool Bhulaiyya 3! NTI

    Kartik Aaryan charged THIS amount for Bhool Bhulaiyya 3!

    WATCH: Jaya Bachchan visits Durga Puja pandal ahead of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday RKK

    WATCH: Jaya Bachchan visits Durga Puja pandal ahead of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday

    Why did THIS Pakistani actress call Salman Khan 'Chhichoora'? Read here to know NTI

    Why did THIS Pakistani actress call Salman Khan 'Chhichoora'? Read here to know

    Did you know Ratan Tata produced THIS Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham film? RKK

    Did you know Ratan Tata produced THIS Amitabh Bachchan, John Abraham film?

    Vettaiyan review: Is Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's film worth your time? RKK

    Vettaiyan review: Is Rajinikanth, Amitabh Bachchan's film worth your time?

    Recent Stories

    Ayodhya's new trauma center to be completed by May 2025 gcw

    Ayodhya's new trauma center to be completed by May 2025

    Farewell, Ratan Tata: Veteran industrialist laid to rest with state honours in Mumbai; WATCH gun salute shk

    Farewell, Ratan Tata: Veteran industrialist laid to rest with state honours in Mumbai; WATCH gun salute

    MHA declares ISIS-inspired outfit Hizb-Ut-Tahrir a terrorist organization under UAPA snt

    BREAKING: MHA declares ISIS-inspired outfit Hizb-Ut-Tahrir a terrorist organization under UAPA

    How Modi's one-word SMS to Ratan Tata shifted the Tata Nano project from West Bengal to Gujarat snt

    How Modi's one-word SMS to Ratan Tata shifted the Tata Nano project from West Bengal to Gujarat

    Heartwarming! Ratan Tata's beloved dog 'Goa' pays final respects at his funeral (WATCH)

    Heartwarming! Ratan Tata’s beloved dog 'Goa' pays final respects at his funeral (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman inspires with keynote address on India's future (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Scientists discuss mRNA tech for Malaria inspired by COVID-19 success (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Prof. Kausik Gangopadhyay sheds light on 'The Majoritarian Myth' (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep Dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH) AJR

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: Deep dive into history of Hindus in Bengal, East Pakistan, and Bangladesh (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH] anr

    Pondy Lit Fest 2024: BJP spokesperson Pradeep Bhandari sheds light on India's Demography [WATCH]

    Video Icon