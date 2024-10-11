Kerala: Travellers can now bring pets via Cochin Airport; aims to facilitate 'Ease of Living' for pet lovers

The newly inaugurated Animal Quarantine & Certification Service (AQCS) at Cochin International Airport enhances convenience for pet owners by reducing costs and efforts associated with importing animals into Kerala.

Kochi: Union Minister of State for Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying, George Kurian, inaugurated the newly established Animal Quarantine & Certification Service (AQCS) at Cochin International Airport (CIAL) on Thursday (Oct 10). This facility represents an important advancement in facilitating the import of pet dogs and cats, reflecting the government’s dedication to improving the "Ease of Living" for pet owners.

To support this initiative, Cochin International Airport has set up various facilities, including a 24-hour air-conditioned pet station, a dedicated cargo section, an on-call veterinary doctor, a customs clearance center, and a facilitation center for travelers with pets.

This new service represents a significant improvement in assisting pet travelers and enhancing the overall import and export processes for animal and fishery products in Kerala.

At the event, an agreement was signed by Varsha Joshi, Additional Secretary of the Department of Animal Husbandry and Dairying, with CIAL for the operation of the Animal Quarantine facilities. S. Suhas, Managing Director of CIAL, stated that this decision will significantly benefit travelers with pets. The partnership aims to streamline the process and provide world-class services for pet owners, making it easier to bring animals into Kerala.

The Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry, and Dairying oversees the import of livestock and livestock products under the Livestock Importation Act of 1898, which was amended in 2001 to prevent the introduction of exotic diseases into India. Currently, live animals, including pets, are imported through six major entry points where AQCS stations are situated: Delhi, Mumbai, Kolkata, Chennai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad. The new facility at Cochin International Airport aims to lessen the cost and effort of pet owners importing animals into Kerala, providing them with a more convenient option.

