WATCH: Jaya Bachchan visits Durga Puja pandal ahead of Amitabh Bachchan's birthday

    First Published Oct 10, 2024, 1:20 PM IST

    Veteran Bollywood actress and politician Jaya Bachchan visited a Durga Puja pandal in Mumbai managed by Kajol and Rani Mukerji. On Thursday morning, footage surfaced online showing Jaya Bachchan clad in a yellow saree chatting with other followers. The actress's visit to the pandal comes on the eve of her husband, superstar Amitabh Bachchan, who turns 82. Jaya goes to the North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja Pandal every year. This year, the pandal moved from the renowned Tulip Star Hotel to the grounds of SNDT University in Juhu. Jaya is likely to join Rani and Kajol in their prayers. 

    This year, Kajol and Rani will host a Durga Puja pandal near SNDT Women's University in Juhu. The actresses, also known as North Bombay Sarbojanin Durga Puja pandal, host magnificent celebrations to welcome Maa Durga. Last year, during the festivities, the Dilwale actress was photographed seeking the Goddess' grace at the Durga Puja pandal alongside her son Yug. They were spotted serving devotees at the prasaad and engaging with the crowd.

    Besides Jaya Bachchan, several more stars visit the pandal every year. Some of the regulars at the pandal are Sumona Chakravarti, Ishita Dutta, Vatsal Seth, Tanisha Mukerji, and Sharvari.

    Meanwhile, Jaya Bachchan's most recent film was Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani. This year, the actress has focused on her political career. Earlier this year, she made headlines when she refused to be referred to as 'Jaya Amitabh Bachchan' in the Rajya Sabha, even though the name was on her candidate form.

