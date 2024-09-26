'Santosh' becomes second Hindi film to make it to Oscars 2025

After Laapataa Ladies, Santosh shines as it secures a nomination for the Oscars 2025, highlighting the talent and creativity of Indian cinema on the world stage.

In an exciting turn of events for Indian cinema, Kiran Rao's film Laapataa Ladies has been selected as India's official entry for the Oscars 2025. Just two days later, another Hindi film, Santosh, directed by Sandhya Suri, achieved the prestigious honor of being named the Best International Feature Film from the UK for the upcoming Oscars.

The film Santosh features prominent performances by Indian actresses Shahana Goswami and Sunita Rajwar. It was chosen by BAFTA, which has been designated by the American Academy to oversee the UK's submissions for the Oscars. Premiering in the Un Certain Regard section at the Cannes Film Festival earlier this year, Santosh garnered attention for its compelling narrative and strong production backing. The film’s UK release was supported by a robust network of British producers, including Mike Goodridge and James Bausher, among others.

Sandhya Suri, a British-Indian filmmaker, wrote and directed Santosh, marking her return to the spotlight after her acclaimed documentary works, I for India (2005) and Around India with a Movie Camera (2018). Though submitted from the UK, Santosh tells a uniquely Indian story, set in a North Indian village.

The film is an investigative thriller revolving around a newly married woman whose life takes a tragic turn when her husband, a police constable, dies unexpectedly. Tasked with solving the murder of a minor girl, she embarks on a challenging investigation that tests her resolve and skills. Shahana Goswami stars in the lead role, bringing depth to the character of Santosh.

As both Laapataa Ladies and Santosh pave the way for Indian films at the Oscars, they highlight the diverse and rich storytelling present in Indian cinema today.

