    KGF star Yash does family dinner with Bodyguard, netizens praise humility

    A recent photo of Yash having dinner with his bodyguard, gym trainer, and family in Mumbai has gone viral, with fans praising his humility and comparing him to the legendary Dr. Rajkumar.

    article_image1
    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 6:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    Sandalwood's one and only Rocking Star Yash, who took Kannada cinema to the Pan India level. Rocky Bhai has now spent time with his close friends. The shooting of the movie Toxic has started and Rocking Star Yash is very busy. He travels frequently between Bangalore and Mumbai.

    article_image2

    No matter how busy Yash is in his film work, he never misses family time. He treats everyone who works with him like family. Yash and Radhika Pandit had traveled to Mumbai a few days ago. This time, a photo of him having dinner with his bodyguard Srinivas and gym trainer Kitti is going viral.

    article_image3

    In the photo going viral on social media, Yash Radhika is traveling with her children and in-laws. He had the people working with him sit at the same table and served food.

    article_image4

    Dr. Rajkumar also used to respect everyone and did not discriminate against anyone, our Yash is also walking the same path, fans commented.

