Oscars 2025: Kiran Rao hopes 'Laapataa Ladies' will be India's official entry

Kiran Rao has shared her hopes that her current film, Laapataa Ladies, will be picked as India's official submission for the 2025 Academy Awards. Kiran Rao, known for her unique storytelling, revealed that it has always been her desire to have one of her films represent India at the coveted Oscars. “My dream would be fulfilled if it was chosen to go to the Oscars. But it’s a process, and I’m hoping Laapataa Ladies will be considered. I’m sure the best film will be selected, whoever they choose in the scheme of things,” the director told PTI.

While the picture initially slipped under the radar during its theatrical premiere, it has become a fan favourite since its Netflix launch. Laapataa Ladies, which stars Nitanshi Goel, Pratibha Ranta, and Sparsh Shrivastava, is about to reach a new audience as it prepares for distribution in Japan. Kiran revealed the good news on Instagram, revealing the Japanese teaser and announcing that the film will open in Japan on October 4.

According to Kiran's tweet, the film w, one of the country's leading entertainment firms. Aamir Khan, will release the movie produced the film, which will most likely be presented in Hindi, given the trailer has a Japanese narrator and subtitles.

Kiran shared the clip, writing, "Laapataa Ladies will be available in Japan starting October 4, 2024. We are really happy about our theatrical debut in Japan through Shochiku, Japan - arigato gozaimasu."

Laapataa Ladies tells the story of two brides, Phool Kumari and Jaya, played by Nitanshi Goel and Pratibha Ranta, exchanged on a train voyage. This misunderstanding occurs when a newlywed husband, Deepak Kumar (Sparsh Shrivastava), accidentally takes the incorrect wife home. The film combines comedy with the hardships and societal expectations for women.

