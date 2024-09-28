Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Guava to grapes: Best fruits for quick weight loss

    Fruits like watermelon, jamun, guava, and grapes can aid in weight loss. These fruits are low in calories and rich in nutrients, which helps in weight management. Additionally, drink plenty of water, avoid oily food, and consume regular breakfast.

    article_image1
    Author
    Roshni Tamta
    First Published Sep 28, 2024, 6:00 PM IST | Last Updated Sep 28, 2024, 6:00 PM IST

    You can eat watermelon regularly. There are only 30 calories in every 100 grams of watermelon. It does not allow weight gain but helps in reducing it. Eat watermelon regularly. It will be beneficial. You can also eat jamun fruit. Jamun fruit is very beneficial for weight loss. It improves digestion. Similarly, it also boosts metabolism. It does not allow fat to accumulate in the body.

    article_image2

    Eating guava is also beneficial. Guava fruit contains vitamin C. It has fiber. Eating this fruit keeps the stomach full for a long time. It helps in reducing cholesterol in the body. You can also eat grapes if you want to lose weight. It helps in burning calories. Include this fruit in your diet and it will be beneficial.

    article_image3

    Along with this, drink plenty of water every day. Water plays the role of clearing everything up. Drink enough water regularly. It will be beneficial. Fat reduces quickly.

    article_image4

    Along with this, do not consume oily food for these few days. Do not eat food fried in oil. This will reduce weight easily.

    article_image5

    First give up sweets. Especially stop eating sugar completely. You will easily understand the difference.

    article_image6

    Similarly, eat a proper breakfast every morning. Always eat more food in the morning. And take all the meals of the day on time. It gets digested properly.

    article_image7

    You can drink beneficial drinks on an empty stomach. Start the day with detox water. It reduces weight quickly.

    article_image8

    Similarly, finish your dinner by 8 pm. If you want to lose weight, it is important to finish dinner early.

