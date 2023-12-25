Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Jawan' director Atlee and Allu Arjun to collaborate for next film? Here's what we know

    It is believed that Atlee has signed Allu Arjun for his upcoming film and he allegedly discussed ideas with Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranbir Kapoor as well.

    Author
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 3:52 PM IST

    South director Atlee has been relishing in the success of his most recent movie, 'Jawan' which starred superstar Shah Rukh Khan. The film was a huge hit at the box office, grossing over Rs 1000 crores worldwide. Following that, the filmmaker plans to work with another big star. According to rumors, Atlee has signed Allu Arjun for his upcoming film and he allegedly discussed ideas with Salman Khan, SRK, Hrithik Roshan, and Ranbir Kapoor as well.

    Atlee and Allu Arjun's collaboration

    A close source revealed to Pinkvilla that Atlee and Allu Arjun have been in talks for a while now and things are right now moving in the right direction. Atlee plans to begin his next project in the fourth quarter of 2024, and the dates coincide with Allu Arjun's. The two have decided on a good commercial entertainment that would showcase the icon star in a way never seen before. Some agreements and other details are still being worked out before signing the dotted lines for the announcement.

    The source also added that Allu has yet to sign the dotted line and certify the same. By the end of January, there will be complete clarity on Atlee and Allu Arjun's collaboration. If all goes according to plan, Allu Arjun's next project after 'Pushpa 2' will be with Atlee. 

    Professional front

    Meanwhile, Allu Arjun is preparing for 'Pushpa 2' and the film is scheduled to release on August 15, 2024. He is also working on a film with Trivikram.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 3:52 PM IST
