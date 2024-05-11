Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Northern lights illuminate sky as extreme solar storm hit Earth, netizens share STUNNING photos and videos

    The northern lights put up a dazzling display over UK and parts of Europe on Friday. The rare appearance surprised residents of the region, who took to social media in large numbers to share photographs of the stunning phenomenon.

    Northern lights illuminate sky as extreme solar storm hit Earth, netizens share STUNNING photos and videos check out gcw
    Author
    Team Asianet Newsable
    First Published May 11, 2024, 2:44 PM IST

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA)'s Space Weather Prediction Center (SWPC) said that an extreme (G5) solar storm since 2003 reached Earth leading to spectacular celestial light shows in skies from Tasmania to Britain.

    In a post on X, NOAA SWPC stated, "Extreme (G5) conditions reached Earth at 6.54 pm EDT." Geomagnetic storming is expected to continue into the weekend, as many more earth-directed coronal mass ejections (CME) are in transit."

    The extremely intense solar storm also generated amazing celestial light shows from Tasmania to Britain, Canada, and the United States, as northern lights were observed by inhabitants in locations where they are not normally visible.

    Northern lights were also seen in Scotland and other locations, such as England's Hertford. They also appeared in Germany and Switzerland. People took to social media to share photos of auroras throughout northern Europe and Oceania.

    The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) issued a rare severe geomagnetic storm warning after a solar outburst hit Earth on Friday afternoon. The explosion occurred earlier than planned, and its repercussions will extend over the weekend and potentially into next week.

    The American agency alerted operators of power plants and spacecraft in orbit to take precautions, as well as the Federal Emergency Management Agency.

     

    Last Updated May 11, 2024, 2:44 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Dengue 10 ways to prevent mosquito activity during summers RBA

    Dengue: 10 ways to prevent mosquito activity during summers

    Lifestyle Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma anticipate lucrative returns from Go Digit IPO osf

    Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma anticipate lucrative returns from Go Digit IPO

    Char Dham Yatra 2024: How to do online/offline registration? Routes to Kedarnath, Badrinath and more RKK

    Char Dham Yatra 2024: How to do online/offline registration? Routes to Kedarnath, Badrinath and more

    Akshay Tritiya 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on the most auspicious day of the year ATG EAI

    Akshay Tritiya 2024: Dos and don'ts to follow on the most auspicious day of the year

    Check you daily horoscope: May 10, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care AJR

    Check you daily horoscope: May 10, 2024 - Aquarius and Sagittarius shine, Cancer treads with care

    Recent Stories

    Bengaluru: HC lawyer and wife of KAS officer found hanging at home in Sanjay Nagar; Foul play suspected vkp

    Bengaluru: HC lawyer and wife of KAS officer found hanging at home in Sanjay Nagar; Foul play suspected

    Pakistan se lenge Azadi Unrest in PoJK as protests over inflation, load-shedding & more intensifies (WATCH) snt

    'Pakistan se lenge Azadi': Unrest in PoJK as protests over inflation, load-shedding & more intensifies (WATCH)

    Akshaya Tritiya: 11000 Alphonso mangoes, fruit baskets were sent to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir from Pune RKK

    Akshaya Tritiya: 11000 mangoes, fruit baskets from Pune to Ram Mandir

    Over 200 killed in Afghanistan flash floods in a single day; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) snt

    Over 200 killed in Afghanistan flash floods in a single day; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    Northern Lights seen across Europe: 7 places from where it can be seen ATG

    Northern Lights seen across Europe: 7 places from where it can be seen

    Recent Videos

    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon