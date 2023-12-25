Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Khushi Kapoor on wearing Sridevi's gown at her debut premiere night, 'Wanted her to be there in some way'

    Khushi Kapoor wore her mother Sridevi's champagne gold gown at the premiere night of her debut film 'The Archies'.  

    Khushi Kapoor on wearing Sridevi's gown on her debut premiere night, 'Wanted her to be there in some way' RKK
    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 25, 2023, 3:02 PM IST

    Khushi Kapoor made her acting debut in Zoya Akhtar's 'The Archies' earlier this month. Khushi is the daughter of late iconic actress Sridevi and Boney Kapoor. Khushi wore Sridevi's gown to honor the auspicious occasion of her debut, and her tribute to her late mother won many hearts online. Khushi recently explained why she wore the glitzy gown.

    Khushi Kapoor on wearing Sridevi's gown 

    According to Khushi, she did not plan on wearing the gown. Before the premiere, she spoke with her stylist who was giving her ideas for several gowns she might have worn, as well as new trendy outfits. She said that when it came to the premiere, she didn't want to make any kind of fashion statement because it was such an important day for her.

    Khushi expressed that she was nervous, and had got an idea in the week coming up to it and wanted to wear something from her mom, Sridevi's collection whether it was jewelry or a dress. That day, she felt like she needed some extra help and it was a significant thing, and she wanted her to be there in some way. "So I browsed through some of the old outfits we had and chose it," she added.

    Khushi Kapoor's desire to become an actress

    Khushi remarked of her desire to become an actress, "It's all I've known since I was a child." In some respects, my playground resembled a movie set. I don't recall knowing anything else. I knew exactly what I was going to do. Not for any other reason than that I was immediately drawn to it. I was captivated by the camera, the lighting, and the ability to create a tale for a living. It was just understood."

    Khushi's champagne golden gown went viral after she wore it to the launch of her debut film. On December 7, Netflix released 'The Archies'.

    Last Updated Dec 25, 2023, 3:03 PM IST
