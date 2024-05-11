Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Bengaluru: HC lawyer and wife of KAS officer found hanging at home in Sanjay Nagar; Foul play suspected

    Chaitra, wife of KAS officer Shivakumar, was found dead by hanging in their residence, prompting inquiries in Sanjay Nagar. A talented lawyer, Chaitra leaves behind her husband and a five-year-old daughter. The circumstances of her death, discovered while Shivakumar was away, have shocked many, with friends and family struggling to understand the tragedy.

    Bengaluru: HC lawyer and wife of KAS officer found hanging at home in Sanjay Nagar; Foul play suspected vkp
    Author
    Vinaykumar Patil
    First Published May 11, 2024, 2:36 PM IST

    Tragedy struck as the lifeless body of a Karnataka Administrative Service (KAS) officer's wife was found hanging in their residence. The discovery has cast a shadow of doubt and prompted inquiries among residents.

    The deceased, identified as Chaitra, was the wife of KAS officer Shivakumar, who serves as a Sub Divisional Officer in the Karnataka Industrial Development Board (KIDB). The family resides within the jurisdiction of the Sanjay Nagar police station, where the case has been registered and is currently under investigation.

    Chaitra, a talented High Court lawyer, had been married to Shivakumar since 2016. The couple shares a five-year-old daughter.

    The unfortunate event unfolded while Shivakumar was away from home. Upon his return, he was met with the distressing scene, prompting him to alert the authorities. The circumstances surrounding Chaitra's death have left many in shock and disbelief. Friends, family, and acquaintances are struggling to comprehend the tragic loss.

    Last Updated May 11, 2024, 2:36 PM IST
    Latest Videos
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Prajwal Revanna 'sex scandal' row: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda arrested for allegedly leaking videos vkp

    Prajwal Revanna ‘sex scandal’ row: BJP leader Devaraje Gowda arrested for allegedly leaking videos

    Bengaluru downpour sparks leakage concerns inside Kempegowda airport Terminal-2 again (WATCH) vkp

    Bengaluru downpour sparks leakage concerns inside Kempegowda airport Terminal-2 again (WATCH)

    Bengaluru: POCSO accused, released on bail last month, found dead under mysterious circumstances vkp

    Bengaluru: POCSO accused, released on bail last month, found dead under mysterious circumstances

    Bengaluru: Public prosecutor arrested for allegedly coercing client, engaging in sexual misconduct vkp

    Bengaluru: Public prosecutor arrested for allegedly coercing client, engaging in sexual misconduct

    Female household worker accuses Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna of repeatedly raping her and threatening for life vkp

    Female household worker accuses Hassan MP Prajwal Revanna of repeatedly raping her and threatening for life

    Recent Stories

    Pakistan se lenge Azadi Unrest in PoJK as protests over inflation, load-shedding & more intensifies (WATCH) snt

    'Pakistan se lenge Azadi': Unrest in PoJK as protests over inflation, load-shedding & more intensifies (WATCH)

    Akshaya Tritiya: 11000 Alphonso mangoes, fruit baskets were sent to Ayodhya's Ram Mandir from Pune RKK

    Akshaya Tritiya: 11000 mangoes, fruit baskets from Pune to Ram Mandir

    Over 200 killed in Afghanistan flash floods in a single day; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH) snt

    Over 200 killed in Afghanistan flash floods in a single day; dramatic videos go viral (WATCH)

    Northern Lights seen across Europe: 7 places from where it can be seen ATG

    Northern Lights seen across Europe: 7 places from where it can be seen

    PM Modi wants to crush AAP Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's first words after walking out of Tihar jail (WATCH) gcw

    'PM Modi wants to crush AAP': Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal's first words after walking out of Tihar jail (WATCH)

    Recent Videos

    UAE desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH) snt

    UAE's desert miracle: Barren landscapes turn green, wildlife thrives after record-breaking rainfall (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH) snt

    PM Modi's kind gesture towards specially-abled women in Telangana's Mahabubnagar wins hearts (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH) snt

    Breaking barriers: Inspiring story of wheelchair-bound food delivery hero in Assam (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    EXCLUSIVE Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH) AJR

    EXCLUSIVE: Telangana CM Revanth Reddy predicts BJP's electoral fortunes, warns against agenda (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Lok Sabha Elections 2024 Jana Sena chief Pawan Kalyan Exclusive Interview anr

    Pawan Kalyan EXCLUSIVE! 'Popularity as an actor cannot just translate politically... I gave myself 25 years'

    Video Icon