'Animal': Rashmika Mandanna shares gratitude post, reveals she questioned her film's character

'Animal', directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga was released in theaters a week ago and the film is termed as a huge hit. The film stars Ranbir Kapoor, Rashmika Mandanna, Bobby Deol, Anil Kapoor, and Triptii Dimri. The film has been called out for misogyny and toxic masculinity and also questioned Rashmika's character of portraying women as weak and taking shit that men throw at them. The actress took to Instagram to share her views about her role in the film and offered her gratitude to the viewers.

In the post, she shared three pictures from the film and the set and said that she would describe her character Gitanjali as "The only force at home holding her family together". She also mentioned that she had questioned her character's actions to the director to which he responded that it is their story and their way of expressing love and passion.

Rashmika said that Gitanjali would offer peace, trust, and tranquility to a world filled with violence, hurt, and agonizing sorrow. She would pray to protect her husband and children. and that she was the rock that could withstand any storm.

Animal has completed a week in theaters, and the box office collection suggests that the film's run is far from over. The film has reached Rs 300 crore in just one week. According to sources, Animal grossed Rs 338.85 crores in its first week at the box office. The picture had the third-largest opening week of the year.