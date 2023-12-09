Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    'Animal' box office collection Day 8: Sandeep Reddy Vanga's action-thriller grosses Rs 361 crore in India

    On its second Friday, 'Animal' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Rashmika Mandanna grossed Rs 23.5 crore at the box office.

    Rishika Khanna
    First Published Dec 9, 2023, 12:18 PM IST

    Ranbir Kapoor's recent release film 'Animal' is smashing box office records. The film has finished a week in theaters, and the box office collection suggests that the film's run is far from over. As it enters its second week, the Sandeep Reddy Vanga-directed film has grossed over Rs 23.5 crore at the box office on its second Friday.

    'Animal' collection

    'Animal' earned Rs 23.5 crores on Friday and by this, the film has resulted in a total collection of Rs 361.08 crores in India. The film easily outperformed 'Gadar 2' in its first week at the box office, but it trails Shah Rukh Khan's 'Jawan' and 'Pathaan'. 

    Meanwhile, 'Animal' has already surpassed 'Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar's lifetime collections which came out earlier this year. The film Luv Ranjan grossed Rs 149.05 crore and Ranbir's biggest success remains 'Sanju', which has grossed Rs 342.53 crore in total.

    Also Read: 'Sam Bahadur' box office collection day 8: Vicky Kaushal-starrer struggles, crosses Rs 40 crore mark

    About 'Animal'

    The film 'Animal' is about a man and his poisonous connection with his father. The film, directed by Sandeep Reddy Vanga, portrays Vijay (Ranbir) as an anti-hero who will go to any length to protect his father, including shooting down 200 people with a machine gun. 

    Despite his attempts, he is unable to get the acceptance of his emotionally unavailable father (Anil Kapoor). His dysfunctional relationship with his father has an impact on his relationship with his wife (Rashmika Mandanna).

    Despite its remarkable success, Animal has been marred by controversy. Several social media users have accused the film of encouraging misogyny and toxic masculinity.

    'Animal' was released on 01, December along with Vicky Kaushal's 'Sam Bahadur'. 

