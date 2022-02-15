Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal promises public safety if AAP is voted to power

Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal further stated that the party would work with the Centre to resolve all internal security matters of the state that shares its border with Pakistan.

Slamming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for getting into “dirty politics” over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that his party won’t indulge in any politics on matters of national and internal security.

Kejriwal said, “BJP and Congress got into dirty politics over the PM’s security. We'll not indulge in any kind of politics on national, internal security.” He also assured “every Punjabi” that AAP will take responsibility for public safety if voted to power.

“If AAP is voted to power, the Punjab government will work with the Government of India to ensure safety and security in the state,” Kejriwal said.

Furthermore, the Delhi CM also slammed the Centre and the Punjab government for the increased drone use by Pakistan along the Punjab borders. He accused the Prime Minister and the Defence Ministry of making ‘false promises’ to the people of Punjab.

“The PM comes here and lies. Defence Minister comes to Punjab and makes fake promises about increasing security. They make false allegations against us. We won’t do any politics,” Kejriwal said while citing the growth of Delhi as a testament to his party’s promise.

He further alleged that all political parties had come together against AAP ahead of the polls. The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be February 1 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for February 4.

