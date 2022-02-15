  • Facebook
  • Twitter
Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal promises public safety if AAP is voted to power

    Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal further stated that the party would work with the Centre to resolve all internal security matters of the state that shares its border with Pakistan.

    Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal promises public safety if AAP is voted to power DNM
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Bengaluru, First Published Feb 15, 2022, 2:00 PM IST
    • Facebook
    • Twitter
    • Whatsapp

    Slamming Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and Congress for getting into “dirty politics” over Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s security breach in Punjab, Aam Aadmi Party national convener and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Tuesday said that his party won’t indulge in any politics on matters of national and internal security.

    Kejriwal said, “BJP and Congress got into dirty politics over the PM’s security. We'll not indulge in any kind of politics on national, internal security.” He also assured “every Punjabi” that AAP will take responsibility for public safety if voted to power.

    “If AAP is voted to power, the Punjab government will work with the Government of India to ensure safety and security in the state,” Kejriwal said.

    Addressing a press conference in Ludhiana, AAP chief Arvind Kejriwal further stated that the party would work with the Centre to resolve all internal security matters of the state that shares its border with Pakistan.

    Furthermore, the Delhi CM also slammed the Centre and the Punjab government for the increased drone use by Pakistan along the Punjab borders. He accused the Prime Minister and the Defence Ministry of making ‘false promises’ to the people of Punjab.

    “The PM comes here and lies. Defence Minister comes to Punjab and makes fake promises about increasing security. They make false allegations against us. We won’t do any politics,” Kejriwal said while citing the growth of Delhi as a testament to his party’s promise.

    He further alleged that all political parties had come together against AAP ahead of the polls. The Punjab Assembly Election 2022 will be held in a single phase on February 20 for 117 constituencies. The counting of votes will take place on 10 March 2022. The last date to file nominations will be February 1 and the nomination withdrawal date has been scheduled for February 4.

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: Congress govt promises cluster of food parks in Hoshiarpur

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal vows to work with Centre if AAP wins power

    Also Read: Punjab Election 2022: If voted to power, one lakh govt jobs will be given to youth, promises CM Channi

    Last Updated Feb 15, 2022, 2:29 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Punjab Election 2022: Will give our lives to ensure peace remains in Punjab, says Rahul Gandhi DNM

    Punjab Election 2022: Will give our lives to ensure peace remains in Punjab, says Rahul Gandhi

    Punjab Election 2022 EC issues 12 notices to parties for noise pollution gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: EC issues 12 notices to parties for noise pollution

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi's chopper denied permission to land in Hoshiarpur due to PM's visit - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: CM Channi's chopper denied permission to land in Hoshiarpur due to PM's visit

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress govt promises cluster of food parks in Hoshiarpur - ADT

    Punjab Election 2022: Congress govt promises cluster of food parks in Hoshiarpur

    Punjab Election 2022 If voted to power will work with Centre to strengthen national security says Kejriwal gcw

    Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal vows to work with Centre if AAP wins power

    Recent Stories

    Punjab Election 2022: Will give our lives to ensure peace remains in Punjab, says Rahul Gandhi DNM

    Punjab Election 2022: Will give our lives to ensure peace remains in Punjab, says Rahul Gandhi

    Some Russian troops retreat from Ukraine border gcw

    Some Russian troops retreat from Ukraine border

    What was Jacqueline Fernandez doing in Dubai with '365' star Michele Morrone? Read this RCB

    What was Jacqueline Fernandez doing in Dubai with '365' star Michele Morrone? Read this

    tennis Novak Djokovic stubborn stance on Covid vaccination sparks frenzy again

    Novak Djokovic's stubborn stance on Covid vaccination sparks frenzy again

    Kia Carens launched in India at Rs 8 dot 99 lakhs know features other details gcw

    Kia Carens launched in India at Rs 8.99 lakhs; know features, other details

    Recent Videos

    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, KBFC vs SCEB Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala Blasters blank SC East Bengal 1-0-ayh

    ISL 2021-22, Match Highlights (Game 91): Enes Sipovic helps Kerala blank East Bengal 1-0

    Video Icon
    Exclusive Interview: IUML Lok Sabha MP ET Mohammed Basheer on the Hijab controversy

    Exclusive: 'Hijab row could have been avoided; Govt can't ignore Constitution'

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia on Mumbai City loss-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Odisha FC has to keep its heads up - Kino Garcia

    Video Icon
    Indian Super League, ISL 2021-22, MCFC vs OFC: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham on Odisha Fc win-ayh

    ISL 2021-22: Mumbai City wants to build its momentum going into the final games - Des Buckingham

    Video Icon
    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school-ycb

    Karnataka hijab row: 13 students boycott preparatory exams, say will quit school

    Video Icon