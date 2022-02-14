Punjab Election 2022: Congress govt promises cluster of food parks in Hoshiarpur

Rahul Gandhi explained that this would ensure direct payment to farmers for the crops they produce.

Addressing an election rally in Punjab's Hoshiarpur, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi announced on Monday that if his party, is re-elected, it will set up a 'cluster' through which payment is made directly to the farmers for crops their produce.

As quoted by ANI, Gandhi said Hoshiarpur is a centre for agriculture and farm equipment. The Congress government will establish a food park and machine tool cluster in Hoshiarpur, whatever farmers produce in the food park, whether potato chips or tomato ketchup, will be manufactured here. He said farmers cultivate crops in their fields and then transport them directly to the food processing unit.

Gandhi added this process would result in farmers getting paid directly for their crops.

Gandhi also chastised Prime Minister Narendra Modi for enacting the now-repealed central farm laws. He said Punjab's farmers, for a year, were hungry during the winters as PM Modi attempted to give their hard work to 2-3 billionaires. He added PM Modi couldn't observe 2 minutes of silence in Parliament to farmers who died during the protest. Gandhi said PM Modi didn't give compensation, whereas the Congress governments in Rajasthan and Punjab did.

Netizens on social media started questioning Gandhi's move, and the comment section began to flood with numerous questions. A user asked Gandhi ever tried to understand the three agricultural laws that have been repealed. Rahul Gandhi attempted to implement it during the UPA's tenure but could not do so, and when the BJP introduced this legislation, Congress protested.

Another user shared a video of empty chairs at Rahul Gandhi's public meeting in Hoshiarpur. Others said Rahul Gandhi had patented the formula for producing gold from potatoes. A user inquired, "Who stopped you from doing this in Punjab?" It is possible not only in Punjab but also in Maharashtra, Rajasthan, Chhattisgarh, Jharkhand, and Tamil Nadu.

Punjab's Assembly elections will be held in a single phase on February 20, counting for all 117 assembly constituencies in the border state on March 10.

