Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann resigns from Lok Sabha MP post

Mann, who was the party’s chief ministerial candidate, will take the oath on March 16 at the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s native village Khatkar Kalan.

Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Monday resigned as a member of Lok Sabha from Sangr. He is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur parliamentary constituency in the state. Mann delivered his last speech today in Lok Sabha at 3:30 pm.

Earlier today, he took to Twitter today to make the announcement and thanked the people for Sangrur.

“Going to Delhi today, I am resigning from the post of MP of Sangrur. The people of Sangrur have showered me with so much love for many years, many thanks for this. Now I have got an opportunity to serve the whole of Punjab. I promise to the people of Sangrur that in a few months, their voice will be heard again in the Lok Sabha,” Mann earlier said in a tweet in Punjabi.

Replying to a question on the Cabinet formation, Mann said, “The cabinet will be good. Historic decisions will be taken.”

Notably, Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to the oath-taking ceremony.

The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cruised home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. It decimated the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine and its candidates defeated several stalwarts, including the outgoing chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former chief minister Amarinder Singh. Mann won from Dhuri Assembly seat after defeating Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of 58,206 votes.