Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann resigns from Lok Sabha MP post

    Mann, who was the party’s chief ministerial candidate, will take the oath on March 16 at the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s native village Khatkar Kalan.

    Punjab CM-designate Bhagwant Mann resigns from Lok Sabha MP post-dnm
    Author
    Team Newsable
    Chandigarh, First Published Mar 14, 2022, 4:24 PM IST

    Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann on Monday resigned as a member of Lok Sabha from Sangr. He is a two-time Lok Sabha MP from Sangrur parliamentary constituency in the state. Mann delivered his last speech today in Lok Sabha at 3:30 pm.

    Earlier today, he took to Twitter today to make the announcement and thanked the people for Sangrur.

    “Going to Delhi today, I am resigning from the post of MP of Sangrur. The people of Sangrur have showered me with so much love for many years, many thanks for this. Now I have got an opportunity to serve the whole of Punjab. I promise to the people of Sangrur that in a few months, their voice will be heard again in the Lok Sabha,” Mann earlier said in a tweet in Punjabi.

    Mann, who was the party’s chief ministerial candidate, will take the oath on March 16 at the freedom fighter Bhagat Singh’s native village Khatkar Kalan.

    Replying to a question on the Cabinet formation, Mann said, “The cabinet will be good. Historic decisions will be taken.”

    Notably, Mann has invited Delhi Chief Minister and AAP national convenor Arvind Kejriwal to the oath-taking ceremony.

    The Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) cruised home by winning 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly. It decimated the Congress and the SAD-BSP combine and its candidates defeated several stalwarts, including the outgoing chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal and former chief minister Amarinder Singh. Mann won from Dhuri Assembly seat after defeating Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of 58,206 votes.

    Last Updated Mar 14, 2022, 4:24 PM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Ideology of cowardice RSS community report faces Opposition ire

    'Ideology of cowardice': RSS 'community report' faces Opposition ire

    Covid-19 vaccine for aged 12-14 years to begin from March 16 - ADT

    Covid-19 vaccine for aged 12-14 years to begin from March 16

    HAL and Safran ink MoU for strategic cooperation for new chopper engines-dnm

    HAL and Safran ink MoU for strategic cooperation for new chopper engines

    Centre allows Sikh staff to wear Kirpan at airport - ADT

    Centre allows Sikh staff to wear Kirpan at airport

    Chhattisgarh ITBP ASI killed in IED blast in Bastar-dnm

    Chhattisgarh: ITBP ASI killed in IED blast in Bastar

    Recent Stories

    Did Cristiano Ronaldo inspire Tom Brady NFL legend ends retirement confirms return to Tampa Bay

    Did Ronaldo inspire Tom Brady? NFL legend ends retirement; confirms return to Tampa Bay

    Is Nora Fatehis body hugging floral dress a yay or nay drb

    Is Nora Fatehi’s body-hugging floral dress a yay or nay?

    Ideology of cowardice RSS community report faces Opposition ire

    'Ideology of cowardice': RSS 'community report' faces Opposition ire

    Holi 2022: Protect your skin on the 'festival of colours', 5 skincare tips for all RCB

    Holi 2022: Protect your skin on the 'festival of colours', 5 skincare tips for all

    Covid-19 vaccine for aged 12-14 years to begin from March 16 - ADT

    Covid-19 vaccine for aged 12-14 years to begin from March 16

    Recent Videos

    Football ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC says head coach Manolo Marquez after win over ATKMB snt

    ISL 2021-22: Historical season for Hyderabad FC, says head coach Marquez

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions says ATK Mohun Bagan Juan Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC snt

    ISL 2021-22: Need to find solutions, says ATKMB's Ferrando after loss against Hyderabad FC

    Video Icon
    Football ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans snt

    ISL 2021-22: Liston, Pandita eye comebacks to set up Final date with fans

    Video Icon
    Ukraine war Day 18 PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Ukraine war Day 18: PM Modi reviews India's security preparedness

    Video Icon
    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan snt

    ISL 2021-22, SF2 1st leg highlights: Hyderabad seal 3-1 win against ATK Mohun Bagan

    Video Icon