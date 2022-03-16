Why Bhagwant Mann chose Khatar Kalan to take over Punjab's reins

At the swearing-in venue, thousands of people could be seen sporting yellow (basanti) colour following a request from Mann.

Punjab Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann took oath as the 17th chief minister on Wednesday at Khatar Kalan village in the state. This is the first time that a chief minister of a state is taking oath outside Chandigarh instead of Raj Bhavan.

But do you know why Mann chose to organise the ceremony at Khatar Kalan village? That's because Khatar Kalan is the native village of revolutionary freedom fighter Shaheed Bhagat Singh.

At the venue, thousands of people could be seen sporting yellow (Basanti) colour following a request from Mann. It is believed that Bhagat Singh wore only Basanti turbans.

Promising a change in politics, this time the AAP has got tremendous support in Punjab. AAP marginalized all traditional parties, including the Congress and the Shiromani Akali Dal.

There is tremendous enthusiasm in Punjab about the new AAP government. Over three lakh people have reached the Khatar Kalan village to attend the oath ceremony. The government has left no stone unturned to make the event special. Two lakh people are expected to attend the event.

The swearing-in ceremony was low-profile, with Mann choosing against inviting big political names barring AAP chief and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. Aged 48, Mann is Punjab's youngest chief minister since the 1970s.

For the ceremony, an area of nearly 100 acres was used. There was an estimated seating arrangement for over one lakh people. Besides, around 10,000 police personnel had been deployed in and around the venue.

Mann won from the Dhuri assembly constituency in Sangrur district by a margin of 58,206 votes over Congress' Dalvir Singh Goldy. The AAP, meanwhile, went on to win 92 seats in the 117-member assembly.

