"Very stressful": Allu Arjun reveals pain and challenges behind lady getup in Pushpa 2: The Rule
Allu Arjun recently revealed the pain and challenges he endured while portraying a lady look in Pushpa 2.
Allu Arjun endured physical strain to portray a female getup in Pushpa 2. A prominent Telugu cinema hero, Allu Arjun started as a child artist and rose to stardom through consistent box office hits.
Pushpa 2 Sreeleela
Despite being a Telugu star, Allu Arjun enjoys popularity in Tamil cinema. His film Pushpa: The Rise, with its hit songs, was a major success.
Pushpa 2 Movie
Directed by Sukumar, Pushpa, starring Allu Arjun and Rashmika Mandanna, was a box office hit. The trailer for Pushpa 2: The Rule has generated high anticipation.
Pushpa 2 release date
Pushpa 2 is set to release on December 5th, with expectations exceeding the first installment. Allu Arjun shares his experience portraying a female getup in the film.
Allu Arjun discusses the challenges of his female getup in Pushpa 2, including the 2.5-hour makeup process and the physical strain it caused.
“Wearing the lady get-up was very difficult. The makeup itself took 2.5 hours, and it was the most challenging experience. It caused a lot of physical and mental strain, leading to back pain. We even had to pause the shoot because of it. It was very stressful,” he said.
Pushpa 2: The Rule
Allu Arjun's female character in Pushpa 2 is considered significant. He will reportedly seen in this getup in the Gangamma Thalli Jathara sequence, and it is the costliest sequence ever in recent times.