Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal vows to work with Centre if AAP wins power

"The Aam Aadmi Party makes no concessions when it comes to national security. If we are elected in Punjab, we would collaborate with the Centre on the matter of national security," Kejriwal stated.

Delhi Chief Minister and Aam Aadmi Party chief Arvind Kejriwal underlined that his party would never compromise on national security. The AAP president told a press conference that if his party wins power in Punjab, he will cooperate with the Centre to improve the national security system. He went on to say that the Aam Aadmi Party is dedicated to bringing about political reform as well as boosting the economic condition of the ordinary man in Punjab. In his speech, Kejriwal also urged the people to see the 2022 elections as a wonderful opportunity to rid Punjab of corrupt established political parties.

"The Aam Aadmi Party makes no concessions when it comes to national security. If we are elected in Punjab, we would collaborate with the Centre on the matter of national security," Kejriwal stated. In response to a query on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's security lapse in Punjab, he stated, "There should be no politics on the topic of PM's security, yet politics was done on both sides."

According to the AAP national coordinator, Punjab Chief Minister and Congress candidate Charanjit Singh Channi is losing from both constituencies in the February 20 assembly elections. He said that the Congress has devolved into a "circus" and that the people of Punjab will not vote for the great old party. According to Kejriwal, the Aam Aadmi Party conducted three polls and came out on top in both seats in each of them.

Channi, the Congress's chief ministerial candidate, runs from his hometown of Chamkaur Sahib in Rupnagar and Bhadaur in Barnala. According to the study, according to Kejriwal, Channi is supported by 35% of people in Chamkaur Sahib, while the AAP is supported by 52%. He stated that if the AAP is elected, industries in the border district, including Amritsar, would be developed.

Manish Sisodia, the AAP's senior leader, also campaigned for party candidates KNS Kang from Dakha and Hakam Singh Thekedar from the Raikot constituency in Ludhiana. He said that the people of Punjab alternately gave the Shiromani Akali Dal and the Congress chances to create administrations, but that both parties "failed" the people again and again. The AAP's leader, Raghav Chadha, also campaigned in Kapurthala, Dasuya, and Tanda. On February 20, Punjab will hold elections for the 117-member legislative assembly.

Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: How will you protect Punjab, if PM didn't get safe passage: Amit Shah's jab at Channi

Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: AAP to get 60+ seats, Congress losing due to factionalism, predicts poll

Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Kejriwal claims CM Channi will lose polls from both constituencies