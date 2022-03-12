Bhagwant Mann meets Punjab Guv, stakes claim to form govt; ceremony on March 16

Mann arrived to the Governor's Office just two days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a historic mandate in the recently completed Punjab Assembly elections.Following his meeting with the governor, Bhagwant Mann spoke with the media and confirmed the date of his oath ceremony.

Mann arrived to the Governor's Office just two days after the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) won a historic mandate in the recently completed Punjab Assembly elections.

Following his meeting with the governor, Bhagwant Mann spoke with the media and confirmed the date of his oath ceremony. He stated, "I visited with the Governor, handed him the letters of support from our MLAs, and asserted my claim to form the government. He instructed me to inform him of the location of the swearing-in event."

"It will be conducted at Bhagat Singh's native hamlet of Khatkar Kalan at 12.30 p.m. on March 16," the Punjab CM-designate stated.

"People from all around Punjab will attend the event and pay their respects to Bhagat Singh. We will have a good cabinet, and historic choices will be made that have never been made before. As a result, you will have to wait," he stated.

Mann was named the AAP's parliamentary party leader on Friday during a gathering of the party's MLAs in Mohali. The AAP easily won 92 seats in the 117-member Punjab Assembly.

It annihilated the Congress and the SAD-BSP alliance, and its candidates defeated numerous heavyweights, including incumbent Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi, SAD patriarch Parkash Singh Badal, and former Chief Minister Amarinder Singh.

