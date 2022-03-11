Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable

    AAP's Bhagwant Mann to take oath as Punjab chief minister on March 16

    After a historic victory in the state assembly elections, the Aam Aadmi Party's President Ministerial candidate met with party chief Arvind Kejriwal today for the first time. On March 13, the duo will perform a roadshow in Amritsar.

    Punjab, First Published Mar 11, 2022, 5:02 PM IST

    Punjab's Chief Minister-designate Bhagwant Mann will take the oath of office on March 16. The 48-year-old comedian-turned-politician said Monday that his oath will take place not at Raj Bhawan, as is customary, but at Khatkarkalan in Nawanshahr district, the ancestral hamlet of freedom warrior Bhagat Singh.

    Kejriwal has been invited to his oath ceremony.  Mann, the AAP's lone MP, ran in the state elections from Dhuri, an assembly segment in his Sangrur parliamentary district, and defeated Congress candidate Dalvir Singh Goldy by a margin of almost 58,000 votes.

    This was his third campaign for a seat in the assembly. He ran unsuccessfully for the Jalalabad seat in the 2017 assembly elections against Akali Dal's Sukhbir Singh Badal. In 2011, he ran as a Manpreet Singh Badal-led People's Party of Punjab candidate in Sangrur's Lehra assembly constituency, but lost to veteran Congress leader Rajinder Kaur Bhattal.

    The AAP won a landslide victory in the Punjab assembly elections. In what was previously thought to be a heated multi-cornered battle, Congress fell to second place, losing more than half of its vote share, while Akalis fell into single digits as well. All of the political heavyweights that ran against the AAP were defeated. Out of a total of 117 seats, the AAP won 92 and Congress won 18. Akalis received three votes, while the BJP received two.

    Last Updated Mar 11, 2022, 5:02 PM IST
