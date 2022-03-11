Punjab Election 2022: You reap what you sow, people chose change, says Navjot Sidhu

He asserted that the people have chosen change, and they are never wrong, “The voice of the people is the voice of God. We should understand with humility and bow to it,” when asked how he can say that being the Congress president.

Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu on Friday in his first interaction with the media after his party received a drubbing from the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) said the people of the state voted for a change. Congratulating the AAP for the resounding mandate it received in the Assembly elections, he said, “I congratulate the people of Punjab for this excellent decision of ushering in a new system.”

He also took a veiled attack at the previous Congress regime in the state saying “you reap what you sow”.

When asked about Charanjit Singh Channi’s defeat in the Punjab Assembly Elections 2022, Navjot Singh Sidhu was quoted by news agency ANI as saying, “I’m not going into deep thought about whether people accepted Channi's face as a CM candidate or not...”

Hitting out at his detractors, the Punjab Congress chief said, “People who dug holes for Sidhu got buried in holes 10 ft deeper. Let bygones be bygones. People have voted for AAP for a change, I congratulate them.”

“New seeds have to be sown... not ‘chinta’ but ‘chintan’ should be done,” he added.

Showing no signs of distress, he said the upliftment of Punjab is his mission and he never strayed from it and never will. “When a Yogi is on a crusade, they cut all ties and are free of all bounds. They don't even fear death. I am here in Punjab and will remain here. When someone has a higher objective and is in love with Punjab then he doesn't care about win or loss,” he said.

“My connection with the people is not limited, it's spiritual and of the heart. My relationship with the people is not limited to poll wins and losses. I see God in the people of Punjab and my welfare in their welfare,” he said.