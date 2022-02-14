  • Facebook
    Punjab Election 2022: If voted to power, one lakh govt jobs will be given to youth, promises CM Channi

    Channi stated that the Punjab Congress administration is dedicated to assisting the people in the face of growing prices and poverty. This time, Congress has appointed CM Channi as the CM face. 

    Punjab, First Published Feb 14, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
    Congress has begun making a flurry of electoral promises in an effort to reclaim power in Punjab, and CM Charanjit Singh Channi made a major statement on Monday. He stated that they would provide one lakh government employment to the state's youngsters if they were elected. Earlier on Sunday, Channi stated that if the Congress administration is established, eight gas cylinders will be provided free of charge each year, whereas we would endeavour to provide 1100 rupees to poor women every month.

    Channi stated that the Punjab Congress administration is dedicated to assisting the people in the face of growing prices and poverty. This time, Congress has appointed CM Channi as the CM face. Channi was appointed CM barely three months ago. Channi has served as a Chamkaur Sahib Legislative Assembly member three times. This time, he is running for the Chamkaur Sahib and Bhadaur seats.

    The Congress has a major task in returning to power in Punjab in a single phase on February 20. Only Punjab has a Congress administration in the states where elections will be held in 2022. The Punjab Legislative Assembly's tenure ends on March 27, 2022. The party is fighting hard to keep its government in place in the state. According to reports, state president Navjot Singh Sidhu's activism has decreased after Channi was appointed CM face. He is solely focused on his seat, Amritsar East, where he will face Akali Dal stalwart Bikram Singh Majithia.

    This time around, the Aam Aadmi Party is attempting to rise from second to first place in the Punjab elections. In contrast, the Akali Dal has joined forces with the BSP. At the same time, the BJP has formed an alliance with Captain Amarinder Singh's and Sukhdev Singh Dhindsa's parties. The state legislature has 117 seats. After ten years, Congress formed the government in 2017 after capturing 77 seats. The Shiromani Akali Dal-BJP, on the other hand, was reduced to only 18 seats. By capturing 20 seats, the Aam Aadmi Party established itself as the largest opposition party.

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: Priyanka Gandhi claims Amarinder Singh govt was run by BJP-led Centre

    Also Read | Punjab Election 2022: AAP to get 60+ seats, Congress losing due to factionalism, predicts poll

    Also Read | Priyanka Gandhi rules out rift with brother Rahul Gandhi, says 'Can sacrifice life for him'

    Last Updated Feb 14, 2022, 11:37 AM IST
