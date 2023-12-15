Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    Year Ender 2023: Not Virat Kohli or Babar Azam, but this Indian star among top 10 Google searches in Pakistan

    In the dynamic landscape of online searches, Google's annual roundup for Pakistan in 2023 unveiled some unexpected trends, with former captain Babar Azam notably absent from the top 10 most searched personalities.

    Sunita Iyer
    First Published Dec 15, 2023, 2:02 PM IST

    In the year 2023, cricketers have dominated conversations and online discussions, with their impact extending to the realm of Google searches. Virat Kohli, a perennial favorite in online searches, maintains his enduring popularity. However, a noteworthy newcomer to the forefront of cricketing discussions is the emerging talent, Shubman Gill, who has left a significant imprint on Google searches, particularly in India and Pakistan.

    Gill's outstanding performances across various formats have catapulted him to the zenith of Google searches in both India and Pakistan throughout 2023. Interestingly, former Pakistan captain Babar Azam failed to secure a spot in the top 10 searches on Google in Pakistan, despite pivotal events such as the 2023 Asia Cup and World Cup.

    Babar Azam's decision to step down as Pakistan captain after a lackluster ODI World Cup 2023 campaign marked a pivotal moment in his career. The reins were passed to Shan Masood for Test cricket, while Shaheen Afridi took charge of the T20I side.

    Notably, five cricketers, with three hailing from Pakistan—Haseebullah Khan (10th), Abdullah Shafique (4th), and Saud Shakeel (9th)—claimed spots in the coveted top 10 trending Google searches in Pakistan. Shubman Gill stood as the solitary Indian cricketer to secure a place on this prestigious list, underscoring his rapid ascent across diverse cricketing formats.

    Further intensifying the cricketing fervor, Australian sensation Glenn Maxwell emerged as the fifth cricketer on Pakistan's top 10 trending Google searches.

    Gill's Remarkable Year: A Statistical Overview

    Shubman Gill has undoubtedly had a stellar year, leaving an indelible mark with his impressive performances across formats. In one-day cricket, Gill stands atop the batting charts, amassing a total of 1584 runs, including an impressive count of 5 centuries and 9 half-centuries, maintaining an outstanding average of over 63.

    The young cricketer achieved a significant milestone by becoming the fifth Indian batter to achieve a double hundred in 50-overs cricket during the year. His contributions extend beyond ODIs, with 230 runs in Tests and 102 in T20Is, showcasing his versatility across the cricketing spectrum.

    Gill's outstanding form in one-day cricket had broader implications as well, as he successfully dethroned Pakistan skipper Babar Azam from the coveted No. 1 position in the ICC ODI rankings. This achievement places him among the elite, as only the fourth Indian batter to hold this top-ranking position.

    Recognizing his exceptional performances, Gill was honored with the title of ICC's Player of the Month for September, beating out notable contenders such as Mohammed Siraj and David Malan.

    Not confined to international arenas, the 24-year-old is making significant strides in the Indian domestic circuit. Recently named captain of the Gujarat Titans, Gill assumed leadership after Hardik Pandya's departure from the franchise to rejoin the Mumbai Indians last month. Notably, Gill is set to become the youngest captain in the IPL 2024 season, adding another feather to his cap in a year filled with outstanding achievements.

    The diverse landscape of top searches in Pakistan reflected a mix of cricketing talents and entertainment figures. Social media influencers Hareem Shah and Aliza Sehar emerged as prominent names, alongside Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff, who secured the third position.

    Beyond individual personalities, the most searched matches of the year included intense cricketing encounters such as Pakistan vs New Zealand, Pakistan vs Afghanistan, and Pakistan vs Australia. These matchups captured the nation's attention, highlighting the unwavering passion for cricket in Pakistan.

    As Google's search trends provide a glimpse into the collective interests of a nation, the absence of Babar Azam from the top searches underlines the ever-changing dynamics of public attention and the rising influence of new cricketing sensations in Pakistan.

    Last Updated Dec 15, 2023, 2:21 PM IST
