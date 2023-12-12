Year Ender 2023: Elvish Yadav beats David Beckham, Sidharth Malhotra in 'most searched people list'

Elvish Yadav was crowned Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner in August of this year. He made history by being the first-ever wildcard contestant to win the show.

Elvish Yadav, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 champion and prominent YouTuber, has been included in Google's Most Searched Person 2023 list. Kiara Advani tops the list, followed by Shubman Gill, Rachin Ravindra, and Mohammed Shami. Elvish is ranked sixth on the list. He has surpassed Sidharth Malhotra and David Beckham on the list.

Elvish Yadav was crowned Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner in August. He made history by being the first-ever wildcard contestant to win the show. Elvish may now be featured in the reality show Temptation Island India.

Also Read: Rajnikanth's 73rd birthday: 7 iconic film looks of the legendary actor

Elvish Yadav, the winner of Bigg Boss OTT 2 and the popular YouTuber, has made it to Google's Most Searched Person 2023 list. He made history by becoming the first wildcard contestant to lift the trophy. pic.twitter.com/tDj9YeQIU8 — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 11, 2023

Elvish was recently in the headlines for his involvement in the Noida snake poison case. It all started when Elvish's name was spoken during a rave party when snakes and poison were discovered. Later, Maneka Gandhi, a lawmaker and animal rights activist, accused the YouTuber of delivering snake venom to rave events in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Elvish was recently detained at a checkpoint in Rajasthan's Kota in connection with the case, but was later freed. On November 7, he was also questioned in connection with the matter.

Not only did Elvish Yadav make his name into Google's Most Searched Person 2023 list but his meme of "Elvish Yadav ke aage koi bol sakta hai" entered into Top-10 Memes 2023. 👏👏👏



Systumm hain! pic.twitter.com/V2Vma4xNCV — #BiggBoss_Tak👁 (@BiggBoss_Tak) December 11, 2023

Elvish later made a video statement, claiming that all claims levelled against him are unfounded and devoid of evidence. “Maine subah utha aur dekha kaise kaise news phail rahi hai mere khilaaf media mein. Jitne arop mere upar lage hai sab bebuniyad hai, fake hai aur ek percent bhi mein sachhai hai nehi hai,” he said and further revealed that he would file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi.

Also Read: Dunki Drop 5, O Maahi out now: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee's song is just a musical treat