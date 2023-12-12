Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    desktopAdmobileAd

    Year Ender 2023: Elvish Yadav beats David Beckham, Sidharth Malhotra in 'most searched people list'

    Elvish Yadav was crowned Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner in August of this year. He made history by being the first-ever wildcard contestant to win the show.

    Year Ender 2023: YouTuber Elvish Yadav beats David Beckham, Sidharth Malhotra in 'most searched people list' of THIS year RBA
    Author
    Richa Barua
    First Published Dec 12, 2023, 9:56 AM IST

    Elvish Yadav, the Bigg Boss OTT 2 champion and prominent YouTuber, has been included in Google's Most Searched Person 2023 list. Kiara Advani tops the list, followed by Shubman Gill, Rachin Ravindra, and Mohammed Shami. Elvish is ranked sixth on the list. He has surpassed Sidharth Malhotra and David Beckham on the list.

    Elvish Yadav was crowned Bigg Boss OTT 2 winner in August. He made history by being the first-ever wildcard contestant to win the show. Elvish may now be featured in the reality show Temptation Island India.

    Also Read: Rajnikanth's 73rd birthday: 7 iconic film looks of the legendary actor

    Elvish was recently in the headlines for his involvement in the Noida snake poison case. It all started when Elvish's name was spoken during a rave party when snakes and poison were discovered. Later, Maneka Gandhi, a lawmaker and animal rights activist, accused the YouTuber of delivering snake venom to rave events in Noida, Uttar Pradesh. Elvish was recently detained at a checkpoint in Rajasthan's Kota in connection with the case, but was later freed. On November 7, he was also questioned in connection with the matter.

    Elvish later made a video statement, claiming that all claims levelled against him are unfounded and devoid of evidence.  “Maine subah utha aur dekha kaise kaise news phail rahi hai mere khilaaf media mein. Jitne arop mere upar lage hai sab bebuniyad hai, fake hai aur ek percent bhi mein sachhai hai nehi hai,” he said and further revealed that he would file a defamation case against Maneka Gandhi.

    Also Read: Dunki Drop 5, O Maahi out now: Shah Rukh Khan, Taapsee's song is just a musical treat

    Last Updated Dec 12, 2023, 9:56 AM IST
    Follow Us:
    Download App:
    • android
    • ios

    RELATED STORIES

    Rajinikanth turns 73: Dhanush, Raghava Lawrence and others wish Thalaivar on his birthday RBA

    Rajinikanth turns 73: Dhanush, Raghava Lawrence and others wish Thalaivar on his birthday

    Golden Globe Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie' bag maximum nominations, full list here RKK

    Golden Globe Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie' bag maximum nominations, full list here

    Watch: The making of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's wedding song 'Peer Vi Tu' by Harshdeep Kaur RKK

    Watch: The making of Anushka Sharma, Virat Kohli's wedding song 'Peer Vi Tu' by Harshdeep Kaur

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, Khanzaadi, Neil Bhatt get nominated for the week RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar, Vicky Jain, Khanzaadi, Neil Bhatt get nominated for the week

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar age shames Vicky Jain as their ugly spat continues RKK

    Bigg Boss 17: Abhishek Kumar age shames Vicky Jain as their ugly spat continues

    Recent Stories

    ECI revokes suspension of Telangana top cop Anjani Kumar; check details AJR

    ECI revokes suspension of Telangana top cop Anjani Kumar; check details

    21 stations in Kerala receive Eat Right Railway Station certificate by FSSAI rkn

    21 stations in Kerala receive Eat Right Railway Station certificate by FSSAI

    Rajinikanth turns 73: Dhanush, Raghava Lawrence and others wish Thalaivar on his birthday RBA

    Rajinikanth turns 73: Dhanush, Raghava Lawrence and others wish Thalaivar on his birthday

    Karnataka Raj bhavan receives bomb threat call, search ops underway

    BREAKING: Karnataka Raj bhavan receives bomb threat call, search ops underway

    Golden Globe Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie' bag maximum nominations, full list here RKK

    Golden Globe Awards 2024: 'Oppenheimer', 'Barbie' bag maximum nominations, full list here

    Recent Videos

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370

    Liberating PoK the only unfinished agenda now: VHP chief Alok Kumar after SC verdict on Article 370 (WATCH)

    Video Icon
    Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    'Exclusive MasterChef India 8': Winner Mohammed Aashiq reveals his favourite cuisine [WATCH]

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title ATG

    Exclusive 'MasterChef India 8': Mohammed Aashiq gives a sneak peak on his journey of winning the coveted title

    Video Icon
    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor RKK

    Exclusive 'Crushed 3': Aadhya Anand talks about her role and how it contributed to her growth as an actor

    Video Icon
    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor RKK

    Watch: Mumbai transforms into 'The Archies' wonderland as cabs take film's decor

    Video Icon