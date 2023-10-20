Pakistani fan irked after cop stops him from chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during Australia clash (WATCH)

During Australia vs Pakistan's ODI World Cup 2023 clash, a Pakistani fan argued with a police official in Bengaluru, questioning him on why he cannot chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' if Indian fans can chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'.

In what has sparked a wave of controversy and debate on X, formerly Twitter, a video alleged that a police official in Bengaluru stopped Pakistani fans from chanting 'Pakistan Zindabad' during Australia vs. Pakistan ODI World Cup 2023 clash at M. Chinnaswamy stadium on Friday has gone viral.

The video, which has sparked a conversation on social media, shows a Pakistani fan arguing with a police official, questioning him on why he cannot chant 'Pakistan Zindabad' if Indian fans can chant 'Bharat Mata Ki Jai'. In response the police official states, "You can say Bharat Mata Ki Jai, but not Pakistan Zindabad."

"We have come from Pakistan, if we don't say Pakistan Zindabad then what will we say," the fan asks as he looks into the camera in surprise hinting that they chanted the same in Ahmedabad during their clash against India at Narendra Modi Stadium.

The Pakistani fan then tells the police officer to reiterate that fans coming from the neighbouring country cannot chant 'Pakistan Zindabad'. The cop ignored the Pakistani fan's actions and walked away from the situation. In the background the fan can be heard saying, "I've come from Pakistan to watch the Australia vs Pakistan match and I cannot say Pakistan Zindabad?"

The viral video comes two days after the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) filed a complaint with the International Cricket Council (ICC) over the inappropriate conduct of the Pakistan cricket team during the India vs Pakistan match at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.

The complaint came after videos were doing rounds on social media where the crowds in Ahmedabad Stadium were seen as a bit unfriendly to the Pakistan team, with some fans chanting 'Jai Shri Ram'.

During the clash Pakistan skipper Babar Azam faced a chorus of boos during the toss, and Muhammad Rizwan also encountered some overzealous Indian fans. Adding to the controversy, Pakistan's team director, Mickey Arthur, made a statement that raised eyebrows. He remarked on the notable absence of Pakistani fans, likening the India vs. Pakistan match to what he called a "BCCI event."

On October 14 in Ahmedabad, India secured a dominant 7-wicket victory over Pakistan. The match saw Jasprit Bumrah shine with figures of 2/19 in seven overs, while Kuldeep Yadav also impressed, taking 2/35 in 10 overs. Pakistan, initially at 155/2 after 29.3 overs, suffered a dramatic collapse, ultimately being bowled out for 191 in 42.5 overs.

In response, Indian captain Rohit Sharma showcased his brilliance by achieving a half-century in just 36 balls. Shreyas Iyer added the finishing touches with an unbeaten fifty of his own, guiding India to an emphatic win. Rohit's aggressive innings of 86 runs off 63 balls, featuring six fours and six sixes, paved the way for India to reach a total of 192/3 in just 30.3 overs. Shreyas reached his half-century with a boundary, which also marked the winning runs, concluding with an unbeaten score of 53 off 62 balls.