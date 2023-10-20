Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    ODI World Cup 2023: Australia creates records in abundance after magnificent batting show against Pakistan

    Australian batting unit created records in abundance after the flop bowling show by the Pakistani bowlers. David Warner and Mitchell Marsh were majorly part of creating many new records for Australia on Friday.

    Team Newsable
    First Published Oct 20, 2023, 6:40 PM IST

    The Aussies had a splendid first-inning performance against the men in green. Mitchell Marsh and David Warner ripped off the bowling unit of Pakistan with their frivolous batting display at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

    Records galore after David Warner and Mitchell Marsh went on to show no mercy, especially on Haris Rauf. Despite, an unbeknownst start, the Australia cricket team lagged after their openers departed as no one took charge of the inning building after the 43rd over.

    Pakistan bowlers were taken for the clean sweep like never before as the Australians created umpteen records on Friday. But the men in green managed to slow down the inning in the last stages after executing key plans that were to be done earlier.

    Records created by the Australian batting unit

    1 - Mitchell Marsh and David Warner hit centuries one ball after the other. This is the first such instance when two players hit their respective hundreds on back-to-back deliveries.

    2 - This is only the fourth time in a World Cup game that both openers went on to complete their respective hundreds. However, this was the first stance for Australia when both their openers hit the triple figures.

    3 - David Warner smashed his fourth consecutive ODI hundred which in itself became a record. His 4 hundreds also match up with Virat Kohli’s 4 hundreds against West Indies making him the joint most by a player against a particular opposition.

    4 - Mitchell Marsh became the first Australian to smash a ton on his birthday. He is also the 6th player in ODI history and the 2nd player in the World Cup to do so.

    5 - David Warner and Mitchell Marsh put up a 259-run stand for the first wicket which is the highest for Australia. The stand is also second second-highest in World Cup history.

    6 - David Warner scored his fifth World Cup ton equalling the record of Australia’s Ricky Ponting who lonely held the record previously.

    Last Updated Oct 20, 2023, 6:41 PM IST
