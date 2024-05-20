Asianet NewsableAsianet Newsable
    T20 World Cup 2024: Australia expected to name Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short as travelling reserves

    Australia is expected to name Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matt Short as travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup starting June 1 in USA.

    Author
    Ovaise Shariff
    First Published May 20, 2024, 4:07 PM IST

    Big-hitting Jake Fraser-McGurk and Matthew Short are expected to be named as Australia's travelling reserves for the T20 World Cup, which begins on June 1 in the Americas. The 22-year-old McGurk has been in exceptional form for the Delhi Capitals in the IPL. However, the top-order batter, who has yet to make his T20I debut, was not included in the 15-member provisional squad due to Australia's already established top three: David Warner, Travis Head, and captain Mitchell Marsh.

    Batting all-rounder Matt Short, who has played nine of Australia's last 14 T20Is and opened in five of them, was the Big Bash League player of the tournament for two consecutive seasons. According to ESPNCricinfo, Australia's chair of selectors, George Bailey, had initially suggested carrying just one reserve to the Caribbean when the provisional squad was announced. However, it appears they will now add a second, with the in-form Fraser-McGurk joining Short.

    The Australian World Cup squad is set to fly to the Caribbean on Thursday for a training camp in Trinidad, which will include two practice matches against Namibia and West Indies on May 28 and 30, respectively.

    Key players such as Head, Cameron Green, Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, and Glenn Maxwell, who are all participating in the IPL playoffs, will join the squad later. Players like Marsh, Warner, Agar, Josh Hazlewood, Adam Zampa, Matthew Wade, Nathan Ellis, and Josh Inglis have had limited cricket since the end of the Australian domestic summer in March.

    Under ICC rules, only players named in the 15-man squad can compete in the warm-up fixtures. Marsh, Hazlewood, Inglis, Zampa, and Agar have all been training in Brisbane over the past fortnight along with Short. Marsh is understood to have recovered from his hamstring injury but has yet to resume bowling.

    Last Updated May 20, 2024, 4:07 PM IST
